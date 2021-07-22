HOOVER, Ala. – If Missouri is going to get where it wants to go in Year 2 of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s tenure, play up front is going to be the key.
As a first-year SEC coach in 2020, Drinkwitz led the Tigers to a somewhat surprising 5-5 record. The former Appalachian State head coach will be the first to admit, however, that the offensive and defensive lines in the SEC are a little different than what he faced in the Sun Belt.
So, in quirky young head coach fashion, Drinkwitz brought a pair of lineman as his representatives at SEC Media Days. Not a quarterback, a running back or star linebacker Trajan Jeffcoat. No, Drinkwitz opted to focus on the trenches.
And that was no accident.
“I was able to bring both an offensive and defensive lineman, again, just to emphasize to our team and to, really, our fan base, that it's got to start at the lines of scrimmage for us to be successful,” Drinkwitz said.
The Tigers faced five ranked opponents in 2020, finishing 1-4 in those contests. The four losses came by an average of more than 25 points per game.
In a conference that churns out first-round offensive and defensive lineman consistently, 2020 was a tough lesson in the importance of being stout up front.
“Last year we went 5-5. So, we're an average football team,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Case Cook said. “I think we're going to come in this year with a chip on our shoulder.”
Among those leading the charge in bolstering the frontline is second-year offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, who played at Ole Miss from 2001-04 and previously served as offensive line coach at both Mississippi State and Duke. a.
“When we went into last season didn't know what we would have as far as an offensive line, an area that appeared to be a weakness for us. Instead, it was a place of reliability,” Drinkwitz said. “We knew what we were going to get each week. Marcus gets the absolute best out of his players. There is really no gray area when you walk into his room. He's about business. He's about making sure that he's developing these young men on and off the football field.
"Man, we're fortunate to have him at the University of Missouri."