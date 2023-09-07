Middle Tennessee Alabama Football

Alabama coach Nick Saban argues a call during the second half the team's NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

Southeastern Conference teams have two Top 25 matchups this weekend. No. 3 Alabama is hosting 11th-ranked Texas while 20th-ranked Mississippi is at Tulane, which is ranked 24th. In Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide goes for its third straight win over the Longhorns. But last year's game went down to the final seconds. Ole Miss has won 12 straight meetings against Tulane. But this game features standout quarterbacks, the Rebels' Jaxson Dart and Tulane's Michael Pratt.

