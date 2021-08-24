Four Ole Miss players were named to the various preseason All-SEC teams by the conference's coaches Tuesday afternoon, led by junior quarterback Matt Corral.
Corral and junior running back Jerrion Ealy (all-purpose) player were both named to the first team. Senior punter Mac Brown was a second-team selection, and junior offensive tackle Nick Broeker and Ealy (running back) were third-team selections.
Mississippi State redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Charles Cross was named to the second team.
Corral led the nation in total offense last season at 384.9 yards per game, throwing for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdown passes while running for an additional 506 yards. Ealy ran for 745 yards and nine touchdowns, caught 15 passes and led the SEC in yards per kickoff return (28.9). Brown, a sixth-year senior, averaged 46.6 yards per punt in 2020. Broeker started all 10 games last season at left tackle.
Cross, who started 10 games in 2020, was the lone representative for the Bulldogs. He was an All-SEC freshman selection by coaches and is considered an early-round prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pro Football Network wrote, “There is no reason to believe that Cross won’t be one of the best tackles in the 2022 NFL Draft.”
Corral was also first-team selection in the media's preseason poll while Cross, Broeker and Brown were each third-team selections. Ealy was a first-team selection by the media as a returner and all-purpose player.