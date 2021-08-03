Men in suits don’t often move fast.
When SEC presidents gather there are a lot of suits in the room or maybe these days on the Zoom call.
News broke on July 21 that Texas and Oklahoma had reached out to the SEC about possible membership.
Those schools, founding members of the Big 12 Conference, responded to a Houston Chronicle report with statements about rumors. They did not claim the report was false.
It took only nine days after that Wednesday for Texas and Oklahoma to be announced as SEC members.
The wheels on this were turning long before July 21. The SEC presidents, whose votes would shape the future of the conference, had already established opinions and likely knew how they would vote. Still, the Texas-OU transition played out in public like the second act of Operation Warp Speed.
Here in the neighborhood, we wonder how the expanded SEC suits Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
Someone asked me, “How much more money do SEC schools need?” John D. Rockefeller answered that with, “one more dollar.”
Money is the driver here, but how does this suit MSU and Ole Miss on the field?
I really don’t think it changes things much.
Some are concerned about the loss of a perceived football recruiting advantage. Maybe that affects Texas A&M more. As for the locals, among the top 50 Texas prospects in the 2021 class as ranked by 247Sports.com only two signed with State or Ole Miss.
The Bulldogs signed the No. 20 prospect (QB Sawyer Robertson) and the No. 40 prospect (WR Theodore Knox).
MSU and Ole Miss will still get their share from Texas and will still need to work hard to develop them.
I’ve heard it said many times through the years that you can’t win the SEC at State or Ole Miss.
Well, you can. It’s not easy, and it’s not every year, but MSU teams in 1998 and 2014 and Ole Miss teams in 2014 and 2015 show that it’s possible.
OU went 11-1 in the 2015 regular season losing only to Texas. The Sooners won in overtime at Tennessee in Week 2. Texas went 5-7 that year. Tennessee went 9-4.
OU went 8-5 in 2014. Texas went 6-7.
Clearly the Bulldogs and Rebels are competing against richer teams. Sustained success has been the challenge, but there have been lightning-in-a-bottle championship opportunities.
Beyond conference championships the anticipated expansion of The College Football Playoff will help many teams get a foot in the door.
The impact of any scheduling format the conference will adopt remains to be seen.
In the grand scheme of things not much changes for MSU and Ole Miss. They’re still climbers, still proud schools with strong programs across the board capable of big things in football when they handle their own business and the chips fall their way.
The Big 12 equivalent might be a school like Oklahoma State whose future got a lot murkier last week due to circumstances beyond its control.
It’s better to be in the SEC.
They know this in Oxford and Starkville, and the change suits them just fine.