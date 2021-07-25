Plenty of SEC ties to Tokyo Olympic rosters By JOHN L. PITTS Daily Journal John Pitts Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 25, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Former Ole Miss standout Brittney Reese, from Gulfport, will be chasing her third Olympic long jump medal. She was a gold medalist in 2012, a silver medalist in 2016. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It just means more at the Olympics, too.All 14 Southeastern Conference schools are represented at the Tokyo Games, with a total of 217 current and former SEC athletes in competition.Six of those are from Mississippi State and five are from Ole Miss.Alabama leads the way for the SEC with 22 athletes, including high jumper Shelby McEwen, 25, a former Oxford High School standout who also played basketball at Northwest Mississippi Community College.SEC athletes will compete in a total of 12 Olympic sports, representing 58 nations. That includes 99 track athletes and 64 swimmers and divers.Two of the most notable participants in Tokyo are former Olympic track and field medalists from Ole Miss – long jumper Brittney Reese, 34, and pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, 26.Reese, from Gulfport, was the Olympic gold medalist in 2012 and a silver medalist in 2016. Kendricks, an Oxford High School standout and two-time NCAA champion, was a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist.An Associated Press forecast of Tokyo medalists projects that Kendricks will win a silver and Reese – most likely in her final Olympics – a bronze.Track and field competition begins on Friday in Tokyo and the men’s pole vault qualifying will be on Saturday.The women’s long jump qualifying is next SundayThe finals for both events will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3.All of Mississippi State’s participants are from the Bulldogs’ track and field program, including U.S. heptathlete Erica Bougard and javelin specialist Curtis Thompson.Former Byhalia High School standout Bougard, 27, was the NCAA indoor heptathlon champion in 2013. Thompson, 25, was the 2016 NCAA outdoor javelin camp.Two other MSU athletes, both 800-meter specialists, will be competing for Canada: Brandon McBride and Marco Arop.The men’s javelin field will also include Grenada’s Anderson Peters, while Marta Pen Freitas will run the 1500 for Portugal.Other former Rebels in action for the U.S. are rifle standout Alison Weisz and shot putter Raven Saunders – a three-time NCAA champion making her second Olympic appearance.Rafaelle Souza, who played soccer for Ole Miss in 2011-13, is on the Brazilian team. john.pitts@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Pitts Sports Editor John is sports editor of the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow John Pitts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus