HOOVER, Ala. – The next wave of college football realignment could be around the corner.

As SEC coaches gathered here this week for Media Days there are reports that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the conference about potential membership.

The Houston Chronicle broke the story Wednesday afternoon citing an unnamed “high-ranking college official” with knowledge of the situation.

An announcement could come within a couple of weeks about the potential addition of the Longhorns and Sooners, The Chronicle reported.

The move would be a major blow to the Big 12 Conference which lost both Texas A&M and Missouri to the SEC in 2012.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has declined comment.

Such a move would give the SEC 16 teams, more than any other conference.

