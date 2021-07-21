Report: Texas, Oklahoma express interest in joining SEC By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Jul 21, 2021 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian walks on stage behind mannequins wearing Texas and Oklahoma uniforms during the NCAA college football Big 12 media days Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero - staff, AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOOVER, Ala. – The next wave of college football realignment could be around the corner.MORE: Follow our SEC Media Days coverageAs SEC coaches gathered here this week for Media Days there are reports that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the conference about potential membership.The Houston Chronicle broke the story Wednesday afternoon citing an unnamed “high-ranking college official” with knowledge of the situation.An announcement could come within a couple of weeks about the potential addition of the Longhorns and Sooners, The Chronicle reported.The move would be a major blow to the Big 12 Conference which lost both Texas A&M and Missouri to the SEC in 2012.SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has declined comment.Such a move would give the SEC 16 teams, more than any other conference. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sec Report Houston Chronicle Texas Journalism Politics Sport Conference Oklahoma Greg Sankey Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus