If you have any questions about the impact of Name, Image and Likeness or its ability to change college sports consider this:
Nick Saban views it as a threat.
All things have a beginning and an end. Saban has built such a dynasty with Alabama football that analyzing the program for any hint of a step back has become a sport of its own.
When Alabama lost at Ole Miss in 2014 I can remember a national media member describing the scene for his editor on the phone saying, “There are chinks in the armor. This could be it.”
Who knew the biggest chink could come from a court case and a gathering of voices to bring about money for players?
Saban’s comments last week that Texas A&M “bought” every player in its No. 1-ranked recruiting class lit a fuse under Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, once a Saban assistant, but exploded across the Internet, not just in College Station.
Listening to more of Saban’s comments before a number of alumni at a Birmingham gathering last week he expressed great concern for what happens to all of college athletics if NIL evolves to a state where the big sports simply pay players.
He was passionate and made good points. His hot mic minutes were a lot more than just bashing Texas A&M and Jackson State.
Nick Saban doesn’t get surprised in a public setting.
He came across in a poor light by naming those two schools, but every word had a purpose, and the donors in attendance got the message.
What Saban needs to do to keep Alabama football where he wants it is multi-task.
He can rail against NIL and express concern that big-time college football programs will one day just write checks to players, but times are different.
Saban has to adapt off the field the way he eventually accepted tempo offense on the field.
Maybe Saban’s NIL concerns gain traction and some type of federal legislation creates a level playing field.
In the meantime if he wants to continue to recruit at his accustomed level he’s going to have to become what he despises and promise certain NIL figures to certain prospects.
When all this began coaches were not permitted to discuss NIL with recruits, and recruits were not eligible to begin making money before enrolling at a school.
But communication takes on many forms, and when players can begin to benefit from NIL is changing in some states Mississippi being one.
NIL is a bold new world and like anything new comes with unintended consequences.
Saban will have to call on his famed attention to detail to keep the Alabama dynasty from becoming one of those consequences.