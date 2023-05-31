SEC Meetings Saban Football

FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban paces as his team warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Saban says college football is not a business that operates like the NFL and warned that without more uniform rules on player compensation only the biggest spenders will compete for championships. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

 Vasha Hunt

DESTIN, Fla. — Alabama coach Nick Saban says college football is not a business that operates like the NFL and warned that without more uniform rules on player compensation only the biggest spenders will compete for championships.

