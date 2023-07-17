NASHVILLE — It took until the final question of Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey’s opening interview at the conference’s media days to be asked about the never-ending conversation of conference expansion.
With the impending additions of Oklahoma and Texas, Sankey believes the SEC will be in a tier of its own when it comes to program quality and depth.
“I think we are a super conference,” Sankey said Monday at Nashville’s Grand Hyatt Hotel.
The SEC will be one of two conferences with 16 teams in 2024, with the Big Ten matching that number by bringing in Southern California and UCLA.
Though Sankey alluded to keeping his wits about him when it comes to the constant shifting of conferences in college athletics, the long-time commissioner seemed pretty satisfied with the current state of the SEC.
“I’ve been careful,” Sankey said. “When I was here in Atlanta last year, I was clear that we’re focused on our growth to 16. I’ve watched other (conferences) messages about, ‘We’re not done yet’..I just don’t think that’s healthy.”
The SEC has made necessary adjustments over the past few months to better integrate Texas and Oklahoma into the league next year, including eliminating divisions, with the league’s top-two teams meeting in the championship game in Atlanta, and focusing on an eight-game league schedule for 2024 in an effort to maintain rivalries and traditions.
Though more changes may be necessary to keep up with the evolving landscape of college football, Sankey appears to be set with a 16-team league…for now.
“My view is we know who we are,” Sankey said. “We’re comfortable as a league. We’re focused on our growth to 16. We’ve restored rivalries. We’re geographically contiguous with the right kind of philosophical alignment, and we can stay at that level of super conference.”
Sankey campaigns for congressional assistance with NIL
Sankey spent more than 10 minutes of his opening statement at Monday’s media day sessions noting changes needing to be made with college athletics’ name, image and likeness model.
“We all know there are stories — some stories told and others not told — of promises made but not fulfilled, of inducements offered but not provided, of empty commitments of NIL agreements that created more questions than provided answers, and other behaviors in this space that rightly cause concern,” Sankey said. “The reality is our student-athletes deserve something better than a patchwork of state laws that support their name, image and likeness activities, if support is the right word.
Sankey said he believes federal NIL legislation is the only equitable path forward, and that the current state-by-state landscape of regulations is inadequate.
“The reality is only Congress can fully address the challenges facing college athletics,” Sankey said. “The NCAA cannot fix all of the issues. The courts cannot resolve all of these issues. The states cannot resolve all of these issues, nor can the conferences.”
In June, Sankey, along with representatives from all 14 current SEC institutions, traveled to Washington D.C. to advocate for a national NIL standard.
In terms of specific elements of a uniformed standard of NIL, Sankey mentioned Monday there being some level of registration of player agents, a level of transparency in communication and financial support for student-athletes.
Though a majority of NIL conversations focus on college football and basketball, Sankey noted all sports, including Olympic and women’s opportunities, would benefit from uniform regulation.
“Let’s not kid ourselves into believing that this is the best we can do for our young people,” Sankey said. “Congress should not allow states under the false pretense of progress to upend a system that provides opportunities for all college athletes, men and women, universities and colleges of all different sizes, football players, divers, track and field competitors, and baseball and softball players and gymnasts. This is a system that funds our Olympic support and our Olympic development opportunities.”
