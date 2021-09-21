SEC announces 2022 football schedule By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 21, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email League Commissioner Greg Sankey addresses the media at SEC Media Days. AP | File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ole Miss and Mississippi State got a taste of what next season will look like when the SEC announced its football schedule for the 2022 season.Mississippi State opens its season against two nonconference games. MSU hosts Memphis on Sept. 3 before traveling to Arizona the following Saturday for the first time in program history.MSU gets its first SEC matchup at LSU in Week 3. State's SEC home games include Texas A&M, Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia. It will be Georgia's first trip to Starkville in more than a decade.Along with Ole Miss and LSU, MSU travels to face Kentucky and Alabama. Ole Miss opens its season with four nonconference games — vs Troy, vs Central Arkansas, at Georgia Tech and vs Tulsa. Ole Miss' starts SEC play in Week 5 at home against Kentucky. Ole Miss will travel to face Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Arkansas while hosting Kentucky, Auburn, LSU, Alabama and MSU. The SEC title game is Dec. 3 in Atlanta. Mississippi State schedule:Sept. 3 — vs MemphisSept. 10 — at ArizonaSept. 17 — @ LSUSept. 24 — vs Bowling GreenOct. 1 — vs Texas A&MOct. 8 — vs ArkansasOct. 15 — @ KentuckyOct. 22 — @ AlabamaOct. 29 — BYENov. 5 — vs AuburnNov. 12 — vs GeorgiaNov. 19 — vs East Tennessee StateNov. 24 — @ Ole MissOle Miss schedule:Sept. 3 — vs TroySept. 10 — vs Central ArkansasSept. 17 — @ Georgia TechSept. 24 — vs TulsaOct. 1 — vs KentuckyOct. 8 — @ VanderbiltOct. 15 — vs AuburnOct. 22 — vs LSUOct. 29 — @ Texas A&MNov. 5 — BYENov. 12 — vs AlabamaNov. 19 — @ ArkansasNov. 24 — vs Mississippi State Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football 2022 Sec Schedule Ole Miss Football Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus