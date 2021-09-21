Greg Sankey

League Commissioner Greg Sankey addresses the media at SEC Media Days.

 AP | File

Ole Miss and Mississippi State got a taste of what next season will look like when the SEC announced its football schedule for the 2022 season.

Mississippi State opens its season against two nonconference games. MSU hosts Memphis on Sept. 3 before traveling to Arizona the following Saturday for the first time in program history.

MSU gets its first SEC matchup at LSU in Week 3. State's SEC home games include Texas A&M, Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia. It will be Georgia's first trip to Starkville in more than a decade.

Along with Ole Miss and LSU, MSU travels to face Kentucky and Alabama. 

Ole Miss opens its season with four nonconference games — vs Troy, vs Central Arkansas, at Georgia Tech and vs Tulsa. 

Ole Miss' starts SEC play in Week 5 at home against Kentucky. Ole Miss will travel to face Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Arkansas while hosting Kentucky, Auburn, LSU, Alabama and MSU. 

The SEC title game is Dec. 3 in Atlanta. 

Mississippi State schedule:

Sept. 3 — vs Memphis

Sept. 10 — at Arizona

Sept. 17 — @ LSU

Sept. 24 — vs Bowling Green

Oct. 1 — vs Texas A&M

Oct. 8 — vs Arkansas

Oct. 15 — @ Kentucky

Oct. 22 — @ Alabama

Oct. 29 — BYE

Nov. 5 — vs Auburn

Nov. 12 — vs Georgia

Nov. 19 — vs East Tennessee State

Nov. 24 — @ Ole Miss

Ole Miss schedule:

Sept. 3 — vs Troy

Sept. 10 — vs Central Arkansas

Sept. 17 — @ Georgia Tech

Sept. 24 — vs Tulsa

Oct. 1 — vs Kentucky

Oct. 8 — @ Vanderbilt

Oct. 15 — vs Auburn

Oct. 22 — vs LSU

Oct. 29 — @ Texas A&M

Nov. 5 — BYE

Nov. 12 — vs Alabama

Nov. 19 — @ Arkansas

Nov. 24 — vs Mississippi State

