A day after two of college football’s biggest brand names officially announced their intentions to leave the Big 12 Conference, the SEC stated publicly that Texas and Oklahoma have requested membership in its conference.
One week ago, the Houston Chronicle reported that Texas and Oklahoma had reached out to the SEC about possible membership.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement Tuesday.
“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses,” Sankey said.
The statement contradicts a social media post made last week by Barstool Sports producer Jack McGuire that said the SEC has been in contact with Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson and Florida State.
The Texas-Oklahoma matter will be considered by SEC presidents soon.
While Texas A&M voiced early opposition to including Texas, SEC expansion is expected to pass.
“The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference’s Chief Executive Officers, will consider these requests in the near future. Per the Bylaws of the SEC, a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC’s 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership,” Sankey said.