SEC Sankey Contract Extented

FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey have agreed to a contract extension through 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed in the release on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

 John Bazemore

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in his position through at least 2028, the Conference announced on Thursday.

