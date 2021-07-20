Sankey joins call for change in college athletics oversight

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.

 Butch Dill

The 2021 SEC Media Days are in full swing as day two will bring four coaches to the stage. The Daily Journal is committed to bringing you daily coverage of media days this week, and you'll be able to follow along in a variety of ways. 

We'll post live updates from Parrish AlfordMichael KatzStefan Krajisnik and others here throughout the day.

Update (6:26 p.m.): 

Our day 2 coverage from SEC Media Days is complete. We'll crank the live blog back up tomorrow around 8 a.m. Until then, join the conversation with us on Facebook:

Ole Miss discussion w/ Parrish Alford & Michael Katz

Mississippi State discussion w/ Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik

Update (4:32 p.m.):

Matt Corral is confident heading into this season, but he knows consistency is a must if he's going to have the type of year many believe he can.

Read Parrish Alford's column here

Update (4:10 p.m.):

Kentucky's Mark Stoops discussed the transfer of former Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones and said he expects Mike Leach's offense to be better this season during his time at SEC Media Days Tuesday. 

Read the full story from Stefan Krajisnik

Update (3:39 p.m.): 

Kudos to the SEC's social media team for putting together these cool graphics to feature players and coaches in attendance this year.

Update (3:33 p.m.):

We'll have a content item in here later, but a few highlights from Lane Kiffin's time at the podium...

When asked about the transfer of linebacker Jacquez Jones to Kentucky, Kiffin responded, "Just the world we live in. Free agency just happens. We wish him the best of luck. Everybody has their reasons."

"Well, we used a lot of them last year," Kiffin said when asked if he has any "tricks" for when they face Alabama this season. Ole Miss fell 63-48 after a tight 4th quarter last season.

He had this to say about Jerrion Ealy's status, "Ealy's fine. He's been working out with the team. We're excited to have a fall with him now that we know more about him. Maybe we can move him around and do some different things."

And, of course, his humor highlight came when he was asked about losing weight this offseason. "I stopped eating until we play better defense."

Watch Lane Kiffin's full address here.

Update (2:48 p.m.):

Watch Lane Kiffin's live address at SEC Media Days HERE.

Update (2:41 p.m.):

Lane Kiffin is minutes away from hitting the podium in the main ballroom. Matt Corral soaking up the spotlight in the mean time.

Update (2:06 p.m.):

Preseason takes from SEC Network analysts Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic that are sure to excite Ole Miss fans.

Update (2:02 p.m.): 

More from the Rebs' arrival at SEC Media Days.

Update (1:51 p.m.): 

Highlights from Mark Stoops' time at the mic...

Watch Mark Stoops' time at the mic in full here.

Update (1:38 p.m.):

Ole Miss has landed in Hoover.

Update (1:07 p.m.):

John McDaid, the SEC's Coordinator of football officials, visited with media in the main ballroom earlier. Among the updates, this was the most substantial:

Update (11:37 a.m.): 

Obviously the transfer portal has been THE topic of conversation surrounding the Tennessee program this offseason. Josh Heupel addressed that during his time at the mic today. 

Read the full story from Stefan Krajisnik

Update (11:12 a.m.):

If J.T. Daniels is going to quarterback Georgia over the hump to an SEC championship this season, it'll be because he gets the ball to the Bulldogs' playmakers. 

Read the full story from Parrish Alford

Update (10:50 a.m.):

As expected, first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel didn't make waves during his time at the mic...

See his full remarks here

Update (10:07 a.m.): 

Georgia providing plenty of entertainment during their time in Hoover.

Update (9:57 a.m.): 

Kirby Smart had a few gems during his time at the mic...

He also said he doesn't think NIL "will blow up college football or change things substantially."

You can watch his full comments here.

Update (8:29 a.m.): 

In addition to head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia will be represented by JT Daniels and Jordan Davis. 

Velus Jones, Jr. and Alontae Taylor will be joining Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel. 

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops brought Darian Kinnard and Josh Paschal. 

And of course, Matt Corral and Jaylon Jones are joining Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Update (8:24 a.m.): 

Shane Beamer channeling Steve Spurrier yesterday.  

If you missed anything from yesterday, be sure to catch up here:

Another note you may have missed, we've added to our college sports team! With Parrish Alford's elevation to college sports editor and columnist, we've hired Michael Katz to cover Ole Miss and Stefan Krajisnik to cover Mississippi State

Executive editor Sam Hall details the expansion of our college sports coverage here

And you can listen to the most recent episode of Justify Your Existence to learn more about Katz and Krajisnik:

You can also find JYE on Apple Podcastsdjournal.com/podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus