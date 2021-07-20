The 2021 SEC Media Days are in full swing as day two will bring four coaches to the stage. The Daily Journal is committed to bringing you daily coverage of media days this week, and you'll be able to follow along in a variety of ways.
We'll post live updates from Parrish Alford, Michael Katz, Stefan Krajisnik and others here throughout the day.
Update (6:26 p.m.):
Our day 2 coverage from SEC Media Days is complete. We'll crank the live blog back up tomorrow around 8 a.m. Until then, join the conversation with us on Facebook:
Update (4:32 p.m.):
Matt Corral is confident heading into this season, but he knows consistency is a must if he's going to have the type of year many believe he can.
Update (4:10 p.m.):
Kentucky's Mark Stoops discussed the transfer of former Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones and said he expects Mike Leach's offense to be better this season during his time at SEC Media Days Tuesday.
Update (3:39 p.m.):
Kudos to the SEC's social media team for putting together these cool graphics to feature players and coaches in attendance this year.
M A T T Y ❄️#HottyToddy x #SECMD21 pic.twitter.com/WEuvF6TJRm— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 20, 2021
💙 FULL OF HUSTLE#HottyToddy x #SECMD21 pic.twitter.com/9uflsb7JvY— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 20, 2021
Are You Ready?#HottyToddy x #SECMD21 pic.twitter.com/pJs5jXUBtB— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 20, 2021
Update (3:33 p.m.):
We'll have a content item in here later, but a few highlights from Lane Kiffin's time at the podium...
When asked about the transfer of linebacker Jacquez Jones to Kentucky, Kiffin responded, "Just the world we live in. Free agency just happens. We wish him the best of luck. Everybody has their reasons."
"Well, we used a lot of them last year," Kiffin said when asked if he has any "tricks" for when they face Alabama this season. Ole Miss fell 63-48 after a tight 4th quarter last season.
He had this to say about Jerrion Ealy's status, "Ealy's fine. He's been working out with the team. We're excited to have a fall with him now that we know more about him. Maybe we can move him around and do some different things."
And, of course, his humor highlight came when he was asked about losing weight this offseason. "I stopped eating until we play better defense."
Watch Lane Kiffin's full address here.
Update (2:48 p.m.):
Watch Lane Kiffin's live address at SEC Media Days HERE.
Update (2:41 p.m.):
Lane Kiffin is minutes away from hitting the podium in the main ballroom. Matt Corral soaking up the spotlight in the mean time.
One of the swaggiest players in the SEC™️ pic.twitter.com/sLImoE2V5U— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2021
Update (2:06 p.m.):
Preseason takes from SEC Network analysts Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic that are sure to excite Ole Miss fans.
.@JRodgers11's SEC QB rankings 👀 pic.twitter.com/R53EJesBI9— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 20, 2021
MY 2021 SEC West prediction: pic.twitter.com/wMT0DNdShH— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) July 20, 2021
Update (2:02 p.m.):
More from the Rebs' arrival at SEC Media Days.
📍 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐦#SECMD21 | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/xBunOHGXzc— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2021
ɢᴏ ᴛɪᴍᴇ.#SECMD21 | @corral_matt x @1JJones_ pic.twitter.com/3D3k7B4Lzi— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2021
Update (1:51 p.m.):
Highlights from Mark Stoops' time at the mic...
It doesn't seem like nine years for Mark Stoops here, but it is. Kentucky was 5-6 last year after four-straight winning seasons including combined 18 wins in 2018 and 2019.— Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) July 20, 2021
Stoops on #OleMiss transfer LB Jacquez Jones: "He's a player with experience and leadership. We needed that at that position, and we're excited to have him."— Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) July 20, 2021
“I’m sure they’ll be much improved in Year 2.”— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 20, 2021
Mark Stoops gives his thoughts on Mike Leach and Mississippi State.
Kentucky won 24-2 last season. The teams play in Starkville this season on Oct. 30.
Watch Mark Stoops' time at the mic in full here.
Update (1:38 p.m.):
Ole Miss has landed in Hoover.
@SEC we are here!!! Gameday @OleMissFB @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/JnPXHGFo9A— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) July 20, 2021
Update (1:07 p.m.):
John McDaid, the SEC's Coordinator of football officials, visited with media in the main ballroom earlier. Among the updates, this was the most substantial:
Updates on the replay system which is expected to make the process quicker and more accurate. pic.twitter.com/CGP5ryjgPJ— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 20, 2021
Update (11:37 a.m.):
Obviously the transfer portal has been THE topic of conversation surrounding the Tennessee program this offseason. Josh Heupel addressed that during his time at the mic today.
Update (11:12 a.m.):
If J.T. Daniels is going to quarterback Georgia over the hump to an SEC championship this season, it'll be because he gets the ball to the Bulldogs' playmakers.
Update (10:50 a.m.):
As expected, first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel didn't make waves during his time at the mic...
UT’s Josh Heupel answering a @Theo_DeRosa question about WR JaVonta Payton who transferred from MSU:— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 20, 2021
Notes his speed and hands. Says his experience will be important in a young WR room.
See his full remarks here.
Update (10:07 a.m.):
Georgia providing plenty of entertainment during their time in Hoover.
“I’m confused by it, honestly.”— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 20, 2021
Georgia DL Jordan Davis giving us the most relatable quote while discussing NIL.
Georgia QB JT Daniels on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: "He rips it."— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 20, 2021
Update (9:57 a.m.):
Kirby Smart had a few gems during his time at the mic...
Kirby Smart praises Greg Sankey as a golfer and says Sankey "poormouths" better than coaches. #SECMediaDays— Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) July 20, 2021
He also said he doesn't think NIL "will blow up college football or change things substantially."
You can watch his full comments here.
Update (8:29 a.m.):
In addition to head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia will be represented by JT Daniels and Jordan Davis.
Velus Jones, Jr. and Alontae Taylor will be joining Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops brought Darian Kinnard and Josh Paschal.
And of course, Matt Corral and Jaylon Jones are joining Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
Update (8:24 a.m.):
Shane Beamer channeling Steve Spurrier yesterday.
Nailed it 😂 @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/s0fEwUCxEn— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 20, 2021
If you missed anything from yesterday, be sure to catch up here:
