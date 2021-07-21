SEC Media Days Football

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Southeastern Conference media days, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.

 AP

The 2021 SEC Media Days are in full swing as day two will bring four coaches to the stage. The Daily Journal is committed to bringing you daily coverage of media days this week, and you'll be able to follow along in a variety of ways. 

We'll post live updates from Parrish AlfordMichael KatzStefan Krajisnik and others here throughout the day.

Update (3:57 p.m.):

Update (3:31 p.m.): 

If you missed Jimbo Fisher at the podium, you can watch it here.

Update (2:02 p.m.):

We'll have content items coming in a bit, but for now — watch Mike Leach's full address at media days here.

Update (2:01 p.m.):

Highlights from Mike Leach's time at the mic on the main stage today...

Update (1:48 p.m.):

Our team is very present in Hoover this week. 

During Mike Leach's time at the mic, both Parrish Alford and Stefan Krajisnik have had cameos on the SEC Network while asking questions.

Update (1:25 p.m.):

Watch Mike Leach's full address at SEC Media Days live HERE.

Update (1:20 p.m.): 

Mike Leach met with local media ahead of hitting the main stage in Hoover. Stefan posted a video in our Mississippi State discussion Facebook group. 

WATCH HERE

Update (1:13 p.m.):

Mike Leach will take centerstage at SEC Media Days in just over 15 minutes. 

Update (12:59 p.m.):

Consider Clark Lea’s tenure at Vanderbilt a hard reboot.

The first-year Commodores head coach took the podium Wednesday, complete with the helmet he wore during his Vanderbilt playing days displayed on the table.

Update (12:05 p.m.):

Mississippi State has arrived. 

Update (11:18 a.m.): 

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin often has spoken highly of his time on staff with Nick Saban at Alabama.

Wednesday, Saban returned the praise to Kiffin.

Update (10:31 a.m.): 

There were no significant updates from first-year Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea's time at the mic. There was this, however. 

See his full remarks here.

Update (9:56 a.m.):

Highlights from Nick Saban's time at the podium this morning...

See his full time at the mic here.

Update (9:45 a.m.):

After Deion Sanders' blowup at SWAC Media Days Tuesday, the timing of Nick Saban starting Wednesday off at SEC Media Days is kind of perfect. 

Update (9:05 a.m.):

And day three is underway...

Update (8:01 a.m.): 

If you missed anything from yesterday, be sure to catch up here:

Another note you may have missed, we've added to our college sports team! With Parrish Alford's elevation to college sports editor and columnist, we've hired Michael Katz to cover Ole Miss and Stefan Krajisnik to cover Mississippi State

Executive editor Sam Hall details the expansion of our college sports coverage here

And you can listen to the most recent episode of Justify Your Existence to learn more about Katz and Krajisnik:

You can also find JYE on Apple Podcastsdjournal.com/podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus