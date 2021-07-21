The 2021 SEC Media Days are in full swing as day two will bring four coaches to the stage. The Daily Journal is committed to bringing you daily coverage of media days this week, and you'll be able to follow along in a variety of ways.
We'll post live updates from Parrish Alford, Michael Katz, Stefan Krajisnik and others here throughout the day.
If you missed Jimbo Fisher at the podium, you can watch it here.
We'll have content items coming in a bit, but for now — watch Mike Leach's full address at media days here.
Highlights from Mike Leach's time at the mic on the main stage today...
No opening statement. Straight to questions.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
“Really good football… it’s a byproduct of routine.”Mike Leach shares his thoughts on the importance of things returning back to normal, including having fans in the stands.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
Leach says he thinks there’s way too many people in the portal.Earlier today he expressed the idea of some monetary incentive for players who stay and graduate — kinda in the realm of NIL.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
Leach says the biggest issue with the QB competition comes with finding a way to split up the reps. Did mention Abraham’s experience having value.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
“It’s never enough.”Mike Leach wants a playoff even bigger than 12 teams. But says it’s a step in the right direction (toward 64 teams).— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
“I couldn’t help but think of The Twilight Zone.”Leach not huge on the cardboard cutouts.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
Leach on MSU’s national championship “Our baseball team had a certain amount of adversity then got hot at the end. It inspires everybody.”— Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) July 21, 2021
Leach said he talked to Tennessee a few years ago about the head coach job. “Pretty soon they had a coup d’etat… I didn’t end up in the middle of the coup. Lucky for me.”— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
“If I was or I wasn’t, I wouldn’t share it with you.”Mike Leach when asked if he’s vaccinated.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
Watch Mike Leach's full address at SEC Media Days live HERE.
Mike Leach met with local media ahead of hitting the main stage in Hoover. Stefan posted a video in our Mississippi State discussion Facebook group.
Mike Leach will take centerstage at SEC Media Days in just over 15 minutes.
Local media just spoke with Mike Leach ahead of him taking the podium at #SECMediaDays. He didn’t disclose whether or not MSU had reached the vaccination threshold.He added that he’s not any more or less worried about cancellations/forfeits than he was last season.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
Consider Clark Lea’s tenure at Vanderbilt a hard reboot.
The first-year Commodores head coach took the podium Wednesday, complete with the helmet he wore during his Vanderbilt playing days displayed on the table.
Mississippi State has arrived.
🛫 #SECMD21 pic.twitter.com/jeF1M5nCdk— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) July 21, 2021
Brought my cargo shorts for the ride home! Hail State! pic.twitter.com/In5DrbU1EA— Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) July 21, 2021
Mike Leach, Austin Williams and Aaron Brule have arrived in Birmingham. Leach is slated to step up to the podium at 1:30 CT. https://t.co/WQDgZeww6e— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin often has spoken highly of his time on staff with Nick Saban at Alabama.
Wednesday, Saban returned the praise to Kiffin.
There were no significant updates from first-year Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea's time at the mic. There was this, however.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea brought his actual helmet from his playing days to put on the table. #footballguy— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 21, 2021
See his full remarks here.
Highlights from Nick Saban's time at the podium this morning...
Here is what Alabama head coach Nick Saban had to say about @Lane_Kiffin, formerly his OC and now the HC at Ole Miss. Saban has a lot of respect for Kiffin despite them being "a little different" from a personality perspective. pic.twitter.com/PX6Y9TOYY3— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 21, 2021
Nick Saban says he believes his team is close to 90% vaccinated— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 21, 2021
“That’s simple, you’ve gotta win.”Nick Saban’s key to longevity in coaching.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
See his full time at the mic here.
After Deion Sanders' blowup at SWAC Media Days Tuesday, the timing of Nick Saban starting Wednesday off at SEC Media Days is kind of perfect.
Are reporters calling Nick Saban “Nick,” “Coach,” “Mr. Saban,” “Hey, you,” or what today? Just wondering.— Sam R. Hall (@samrhall) July 21, 2021
By my count Nick Saban was addressed as “Nick” five times as he successfully completed the Q and A session.— Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) July 21, 2021
I almost called him Deion https://t.co/6TxJQge1Zo— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 21, 2021
And day three is underway...
Nick Saban — who apparently had a hole in one this summer — is at the podium. Away we go with Day 3.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
