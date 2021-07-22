The 2021 SEC Media Days has come to an end. Our team was in Hoover all week, covering every angle.
If you missed anything this week:
Update (1:20 p.m.):
That will conclude our coverage from Hoover for this year. Be sure to scroll down to see our updates from today. Otherwise, go join the conversation in our Facebook groups.
Update (1:04 p.m.):
Bryan Harsin closed out 2021 SEC Media Days.
Stefan Krajisnik recapped his time at the mic:
Update (12:42 p.m.):
Any given SEC roster could include a second-year senior taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has 11 of those players.
Read more:
Update (12:01 p.m.):
Parrish chimes in on the Texas/Oklahoma to the SEC conversation in his latest column:
Update (11:20 a.m.):
Katz out.
Had a blast at my first SEC Media Days. Back to Laramie for a few days before ACTUALLY moving to Oxford. Can’t wait to get my feet on the ground. pic.twitter.com/4jzcTP8D0e— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 22, 2021
Update (11:07 a.m.):
If Missouri is going to get where it wants to go in Year 2 of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s tenure, play up front is going to be the key.
Read the full story from Michael Katz:
Update (11:01 a.m.):
Sam Pittman was fun during his time at the mic. Here are the highlights...
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman says his team is the defending champion of Toughest Schedule in the Nation.Expects them to repeat this season.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 22, 2021
Someone reminded Sam Pittman that Arkansas has a brutal schedule. "It's good to see you too, buddy."— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 22, 2021
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman forgot someone's question, laughed and said, "I got an 18 on my ACTs."— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 22, 2021
Pittman says his team has surpassed the vaccination threshold.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 22, 2021
See his full time on the main stage here.
Update (9:43 a.m.):
Highlights from Eli Drinkwitz's time at the podium...
Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz, with a banger to start the day. Said he asked Greg Sankey if "'Horns down' (will) be a 15-yard penalty in the SEC in the near future?"— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 22, 2021
Drinkwitz was asked about Texas and OU potentially joining the conference: "I told you, everybody wants to play in the SEC."— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 22, 2021
Eli Drinkwitz on reports Texas and Oklahoma have interest in joining the SEC. "They're not on our schedule this year, but if they are in the future, I hope I'm employed long enough at Mizzou to see that."— Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) July 22, 2021
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is raving about his OL coach former #OleMiss standout Marcus Johnson. Johnson also coached previously at #MSU. "He gets the absolute most out of his players."— Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) July 22, 2021
“I can’t remember the last time they beat us.” - Mizzou HC Eli Drinkwitz on the rivalry vs. Arkansas.— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 22, 2021
See Drinkwitz's full remarks here.
Update (8:27 a.m.):
Wednesday's report from the Houston Chronicle that Texas & Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC about joining the league is kind of taking over the final day of media day.
How schedules and divisions would be affected is naturally a major talking point.
SEC Network, the league’s own TV channel, has some ideas. pic.twitter.com/MSnth9IYMM— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 22, 2021
Update (8:08 a.m.):
Our team has been hard at work churning out tons of content this week. Make sure you're following along on your preferred platform:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Update (8:01 a.m.):
Vaccination rates among teams has been a big topic this week. Commissioner Greg Sankey's message to teams earlier in the week was clear: get vaccinated or risk forfeiting games.
This story from Michael Katz adds context to the discussion, and highlights Matt Corral's take on the decision at hand.
If you missed anything from yesterday, be sure to catch up here: