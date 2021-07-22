Sankey joins call for change in college athletics oversight

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.

 Butch Dill

The 2021 SEC Media Days has come to an end. Our team was in Hoover all week, covering every angle. 

Update (1:20 p.m.):

Update (1:04 p.m.): 

Bryan Harsin closed out 2021 SEC Media Days. 

Stefan Krajisnik recapped his time at the mic:

Update (12:42 p.m.):

Any given SEC roster could include a second-year senior taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has 11 of those players.

Read more:

Update (12:01 p.m.): 

Parrish chimes in on the Texas/Oklahoma to the SEC conversation in his latest column:

Update (11:20 a.m.):

Update (11:07 a.m.):

If Missouri is going to get where it wants to go in Year 2 of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s tenure, play up front is going to be the key.

Read the full story from Michael Katz:

Update (11:01 a.m.):

Sam Pittman was fun during his time at the mic. Here are the highlights...

See his full time on the main stage here.

Update (9:43 a.m.): 

Highlights from Eli Drinkwitz's time at the podium...

See Drinkwitz's full remarks here.

Update (8:27 a.m.):

Wednesday's report from the Houston Chronicle that Texas & Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC about joining the league is kind of taking over the final day of media day.

How schedules and divisions would be affected is naturally a major talking point. 

Update (8:08 a.m.):

Update (8:01 a.m.): 

Vaccination rates among teams has been a big topic this week. Commissioner Greg Sankey's message to teams earlier in the week was clear: get vaccinated or risk forfeiting games.

This story from Michael Katz adds context to the discussion, and highlights Matt Corral's take on the decision at hand.

If you missed anything from yesterday, be sure to catch up here:

‘Maybe the most important piece’: Leach aims to build program culture
PARRISH ALFORD: Business-like Leach approaches Media Days on his terms
Mike Leach shares thoughts on national college football topics

