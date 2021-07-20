The 2021 SEC Media Days are in full swing as day two will bring four coaches to the stage. The Daily Journal is committed to bringing you daily coverage of media days this week, and you'll be able to follow along in a variety of ways.
At the podium today will be: Kirby Smart (9:05 a.m.), Josh Heupel (10:30 a.m.), Mark Stoops (1:30 p.m.) and Lane Kiffin (2:55 p.m.).
We'll post live updates from Parrish Alford, Michael Katz, Stefan Krajisnik and others here throughout the day.
Update (10:07 a.m.):
Georgia providing plenty of entertainment during their time in Hoover.
“I’m confused by it, honestly.”— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 20, 2021
Georgia DL Jordan Davis giving us the most relatable quote while discussing NIL.
Georgia QB JT Daniels on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: "He rips it."— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 20, 2021
Update (9:57 a.m.):
Kirby Smart had a few gems during his time at the mic...
Kirby Smart praises Greg Sankey as a golfer and says Sankey "poormouths" better than coaches. #SECMediaDays— Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) July 20, 2021
He also said he doesn't think NIL "will blow up college football or change things substantially."
You can watch his full comments here.
Update (8:29 a.m.):
In addition to head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia will be represented by JT Daniels and Jordan Davis.
Velus Jones, Jr. and Alontae Taylor will be joining Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops brought Darian Kinnard and Josh Paschal.
And of course, Matt Corral and Jaylon Jones are joining Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
Update (8:24 a.m.):
Shane Beamer channeling Steve Spurrier yesterday.
Nailed it 😂 @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/s0fEwUCxEn— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 20, 2021
