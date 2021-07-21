The 2021 SEC Media Days are in full swing as day two will bring four coaches to the stage. The Daily Journal is committed to bringing you daily coverage of media days this week, and you'll be able to follow along in a variety of ways.
We'll post live updates from Parrish Alford, Michael Katz, Stefan Krajisnik and others here throughout the day.
The schedule for head coaches to appear at the podium today: Nick Saban, Clark Lea (10:30 a.m.), Mike Leach (1:30 p.m.) and Jimbo Fisher (2:55 p.m.).
Update (9:56 a.m.):
Highlights from Nick Saban's time at the podium this morning...
Here is what Alabama head coach Nick Saban had to say about @Lane_Kiffin, formerly his OC and now the HC at Ole Miss. Saban has a lot of respect for Kiffin despite them being "a little different" from a personality perspective. pic.twitter.com/PX6Y9TOYY3— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 21, 2021
Nick Saban says he believes his team is close to 90% vaccinated— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 21, 2021
“That’s simple, you’ve gotta win.”Nick Saban’s key to longevity in coaching.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
See his full time at the mic here.
Update (9:45 a.m.):
After Deion Sanders' blowup at SWAC Media Days Tuesday, the timing of Nick Saban starting Wednesday off at SEC Media Days is kind of perfect.
Are reporters calling Nick Saban “Nick,” “Coach,” “Mr. Saban,” “Hey, you,” or what today? Just wondering.— Sam R. Hall (@samrhall) July 21, 2021
By my count Nick Saban was addressed as “Nick” five times as he successfully completed the Q and A session.— Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) July 21, 2021
I almost called him Deion https://t.co/6TxJQge1Zo— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 21, 2021
Update (9:05 a.m.):
And day three is underway...
Nick Saban — who apparently had a hole in one this summer — is at the podium. Away we go with Day 3.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 21, 2021
Update (8:01 a.m.):
