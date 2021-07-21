Mike Leach ringing a cowbell

Mike Leach makes his long-awaited SEC Media Days debut Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. CST.

 Thomas Wells

The 2021 SEC Media Days are in full swing as day two will bring four coaches to the stage. The Daily Journal is committed to bringing you daily coverage of media days this week, and you'll be able to follow along in a variety of ways. 

We'll post live updates from Parrish AlfordMichael KatzStefan Krajisnik and others here throughout the day.

The schedule for head coaches to appear at the podium today: Nick Saban, Clark Lea (10:30 a.m.), Mike Leach (1:30 p.m.) and Jimbo Fisher (2:55 p.m.).

Update (9:56 a.m.):

Highlights from Nick Saban's time at the podium this morning...

See his full time at the mic here.

Update (9:45 a.m.):

After Deion Sanders' blowup at SWAC Media Days Tuesday, the timing of Nick Saban starting Wednesday off at SEC Media Days is kind of perfect. 

Update (9:05 a.m.):

And day three is underway...

Update (8:01 a.m.): 

If you missed anything from yesterday, be sure to catch up here:

Another note you may have missed, we've added to our college sports team! With Parrish Alford's elevation to college sports editor and columnist, we've hired Michael Katz to cover Ole Miss and Stefan Krajisnik to cover Mississippi State

Executive editor Sam Hall details the expansion of our college sports coverage here

And you can listen to the most recent episode of Justify Your Existence to learn more about Katz and Krajisnik:

You can also find JYE on Apple Podcastsdjournal.com/podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus