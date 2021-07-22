Sankey joins call for change in college athletics oversight

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.

 Butch Dill

The 2021 SEC Media Days will draw to a close today. Our team has been in Hoover since Sunday, covering every angle. 

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz (9:05 a.m.), Arkansas' Sam Pittman (10:30 a.m.), and first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin (noon) are set to hit the stage today.

As we have each day, we'll post live updates from Parrish AlfordMichael KatzStefan Krajisnik and others here throughout the day.

Update (8:08 a.m.):

Update (8:01 a.m.): 

Vaccination rates among teams has been a big topic this week. Commissioner Greg Sankey's message to teams earlier in the week was clear: get vaccinated or risk forfeiting games.

This story from Michael Katz adds context to the discussion, and highlights Matt Corral's take on the decision at hand.

