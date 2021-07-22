SEC Media Days live updates: Day 4 Daily Journal staff Jul 22, 2021 Jul 22, 2021 Updated 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. Butch Dill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2021 SEC Media Days will draw to a close today. Our team has been in Hoover since Sunday, covering every angle. Miss anything this week? Check out our 2021 SEC Media Days home pageMissouri's Eli Drinkwitz (9:05 a.m.), Arkansas' Sam Pittman (10:30 a.m.), and first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin (noon) are set to hit the stage today.As we have each day, we'll post live updates from Parrish Alford, Michael Katz, Stefan Krajisnik and others here throughout the day.Update (8:08 a.m.):Our team has been hard at work churning out tons of content this week. Make sure you're following along on your preferred platform:Twitter:Parrish Alford Stefan KrajisnikMichael KatzDaily JournalFacebook:Ole Miss discussion w/ Parrish Alford and Michael KatzMississippi State discussion w/ Parrish Alford and Stefan KrajisnikDaily JournalUpdate (8:01 a.m.): Vaccination rates among teams has been a big topic this week. Commissioner Greg Sankey's message to teams earlier in the week was clear: get vaccinated or risk forfeiting games.This story from Michael Katz adds context to the discussion, and highlights Matt Corral's take on the decision at hand. Ole Miss Corral on COVID vaccinations: 'Are you willing to take a loss?' By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal If you missed anything from yesterday, be sure to catch up here: Sec SEC Media Days: Day 3 recap ‘Maybe the most important piece’: Leach aims to build program culture PARRISH ALFORD: Business-like Leach approaches Media Days on his terms Mike Leach shares thoughts on national college football topics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Media Home Page Update Sport Bryan Harsin Sam Pittman Arkansas Eli Drinkwitz Southeastern Conference Sec Football Sec Media Days Sec Media Days 2021 Secmd21 Missouri Football Mizzou Mizzou Football Arkansas Football Auburn Tigers Auburn Football War Eagle Ward 2 Arkansas Razorbacks Missing Man Ole Miss Mississippi State Ole Miss Football Mississippi State Football Ole Miss Rebels Mississippi State Bulldogs Rate Message Team Parrish Alford Michael Katz Internet Stefan Krajisnik Discussion Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus