SEC media preseason poll: Ole Miss picked fourth, Mississippi State seventh By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Jul 23, 2021

Ole Miss was picked fourth in the Western Division, Mississippi State seventh, Friday when the SEC's preseason poll of media who regularly cover the conference was released.

Alabama was picked as overall champion with 84 votes to Georgia's 45. Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina all received one vote.

Texas A&M and LSU were picked second and third in the SEC West with Florida trailing Georgia in the East.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and running back Jerrion Ealy made the preseason All-SEC first team, Ealy in both the all-purpose and return specialist positions.

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross made the third team along with Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker, center Ben Brown and punter Mac Brown.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.