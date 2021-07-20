HOOVER, Ala. – The process of restoring the history and tradition of Tennessee football falls in the hands of head coach Josh Heupel, who enters his first season at the helm.
Heupel made his first SEC Media Days appearance as the Vols head coach Tuesday, where he discussed a “new-age approach” to building back the program while also celebrating the tradition that exists.
“There's certainly challenges we face as a program, but there's great opportunities, and that's why I came to Tennessee,” Heupel said. “…This is one of the iconic programs in all of college sports, in all of college football."
The night he was hired, Heupel says he spent 90 minutes on the phone with UT’s players. He says he noticed a desire to build connections within the building.
Heupel takes over after Jeremy Pruitt who was fired amid an investigation regarding recruiting violations.
During this transition, the disconnect Heupel is hoping to fix was clear. UT lost an abundance of players, including quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, to the transfer portal.
Heupel noted the difficulties that added, but also pointed out how the transfer portal has helped.
With what he calls a quarterback-friendly offense, Heupel brought in Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker and Michigan’s Joe Milton to join the QB1 competition.
The quarterbacks will deal with a young receivers room, which is where Mississippi State senior transfer JaVonta Payton will play a crucial role.
Heupel noted the top-heavy receiving core is in terms of experience but hopes players such as Payton and Velus Jones Jr. can set the tone in that room.
“He's explosive. He's got a natural set of hands,” Heupel said of Payton. “I really feel like he's got an opportunity to compete and earn a spot and be a difference maker for us this fall.”