Furman South Carolina Football

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) looks for a touchdown signal from the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

 Artie Walker Jr.

SEC play begins with a West faceoff between No. 14 LSU and Mississippi State headlining three contests. The defending West Division champions rebounded from their opening-game loss to Florida State with a 72-10 rout of FCS Grambling 72-10 in the first meeting against the historically Black college. MSU topped Pac-12 Arizona 31-24 in overtime in a Power 5 matchup that improved first-year coach Zach Arnett to 3-0. Other league showdowns feature East squads as South Carolina visits top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Georgia, while No. 11 Tennessee visits rival Florida.

