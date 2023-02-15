djr-2022-03-21-sport-ole-miss-bianco-arp2

Coaches like Mike Bianco of Ole Miss will have only 2 minutes, 30 seconds to get their pitching changes in order this season.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

I never take an assigned press seat without a book.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you