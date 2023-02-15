I never take an assigned press seat without a book.
It’s a habit I picked up from the late Cecil Hurt, who covered Alabama for the Tuscaloosa News with great depth and razor sharp wit for many years.
It’s not that I fear boredom.
The games grab your attention even when not played at the highest level. Some of the most exciting plays have a touch of goofiness to make them that way.
How else do you get third-and-93 in a college football game?
It’s baseball, though, where the book is most necessary, where lightning strikes in a distant land – but close enough to be detected by weather watchers – can call things to a halt even if rain never comes.
The keepers of the game can’t do much about rain and lightning, but they can get hitters ready in the batter’s box.
So when college baseball starts Friday the SEC will unveil its efforts to move things along.
Defending champion Ole Miss and Mississippi State, the defending champion before, are both at home, the Rebels taking on Delaware, the Bulldogs facing Virginia Military Institute.
If the opposing coaches agree non-conference games will end after seven innings if one team trails by 10 which can also be defined as woefully behind.
The 10-run rule has been in place in some non-conference games before.
The big news released by the SEC Tuesday is about getting the pitchers and hitters in giddy-up mode.
For years baseball purists have shouted down those who might suggest the game needs a clock.
Now the SEC is adding three clocks, joining the 20-second pitch clock to bring a total of four to competition.
New this season will be a 30-second timer between batters, a 30-second timer for a mound visit and 2 minutes, 30 seconds on the timer for a pitching change.
Seems to me the “between batters” clock will be a lot for umpires to process.
The rule says the batter must be “alert” to the pitcher with 10 seconds or more remaining.
What does alert look like?
There’s no new rule that addresses “during” at-bats, and that could be where some of the most egregious delays take place with the gamesmanship that goes on as batters call timeout.
Perhaps the biggest time-taker between pitcher and hitter is a product of just how skilled both players have become.
How many times do you see a batter reach two strikes then foul off any number of pitches before getting one in play or striking out?
Those two-strike battles will remain untouched, and that should put the purists at ease.
I’m not sure how much time these new measures will save, but I salute the SEC for giving it the old college try.
Speeding up the game in an effort to retain and grow fan interest is a noble objective.
Even if it means one less chapter read in the book.