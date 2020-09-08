OXFORD • In an Ole Miss camp where the offense has often held the upper hand, there’s been good news for the defense over the last few days.
The best news came on Tuesday when it was announced that linebacker-end Sam Williams will rejoin the team after having the sexual battery case against him dismissed.
Williams, a community college All-American at Northeast Mississippi, was arrested in Lafayette County on the morning of July 24 and bonded out later that day.
He has been suspended from all team activities since then.
Williams was a difference-maker in his first season at Ole Miss with 37 tackles, 9½ tackles for loss and six sacks.
A prepared statement by the school said, “With no pending charges Sam Williams has returned to football activities.”
With spring practice having been canceled, Kiffin was able to see Williams in a football activity for the first time on Monday.
“You could see flashes of why he’s shown to be a really good player at times,” Kiffin said
Williams was an outside linebacker in the 3-4 scheme used by defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre last year.
Kiffin said Williams had been working out on his own during his suspension.
Other good news came in the performance of the defense in Saturday’s scrimmage.
With personnel limitations some players played as many as 50 snaps, Kiffin said.
Some key players like wide receiver Elijah Moore and running back Jerrion Ealy, though healthy, were held out to avoid the risk of injury.
In all, 27 players missed the scrimmage because of injuries or COVID-19 concerns.
In a format where one unit’s elevation coincides with another’s struggle Kiffin seemed pleased to see the defense force four turnovers.
“It was defense-dominated, which was good, because it had been the other way,” he said. “We were like 10 percent on third downs which was great for the defense but not good for the offense.”
Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was held out with a minor injury.
Plumlee has been competing with Matt Corral for the starting job.
Corral took most of the first-team reps in the scrimmage, redshirt freshman Kinkead Dent most of the second-team reps.
Redshirt freshman Grant Tisdale and true freshman Kade Renfro “worked in there some,” Kiffin said.