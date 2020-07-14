COVID-19 presents similar challenges to all college football teams, but not all teams have the same resources to respond.
Some of Mississippi’s small college teams have the same anxiety over if and when their seasons will happen, but their campuses look different right now ranging from near half a team’s players to just a few to zero who are on hand for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.
When players are back together all have a plan for social distancing, testing and – if necessary – quarantine.
But those plans might not look like they do at Ole Miss, Mississippi State or Southern Miss, especially money for testing.
“We don’t have any. We don’t have a budget for that,” Delta State coach Todd Cooley said. “Our administration is going to work through that.”
There are similar concerns at Jackson State. Money for testing is available but not unlimited.
“When the team comes back everyone will be tested, and we have quarantine wings in every dorm,” JSU coach John Hendrick said.
The problem will be if situations arise that might call for additional testing.
“We don’t have the financial wherewithal that Ole Miss has, that Mississippi State has … to play $100 to keep testing kids,” Hendrick said. “If we have to test three times a week we have a problem.”
That’s one reason Jackson State has no players on campus right now.
Mississippi College reports fewer than 20 players on campus for workouts, while the Statesmen, their Gulf South Conference rival have 43.
The Division II scholarship doesn’t cover summer school, so those who are there are paying their own way.
Neither Delta State nor MC report any players who have tested COVID-19 position or are in quarantine.
Jackson State has one player who has tested positive but is close to working through the virus, Hendrick said.
“The majority of our kids are ready to play. Their anxiety comes from the chance of not playing,” MC coach John Bland said.
Smaller conferences like the big ones are having the same discussions … whether to start late, play in the spring or ultimately whether to play at all.
Hendrick expects to have his players in about a week.
Bland and Cooley, Gulf South Conference rivals, say their players will report on Aug. 5.
“The biggest challenge will be getting them through the locker room,” said Bland, whose building has a split dressing area.
Dressing in shifts to help social distance will mean players will have to move through at a steady pace.
“The locker room has been a place to cut up with your buddies and build camaraderie. Now we have to get them in and out as fast as we can.”
Practice will be different too as coaches try to strike a balance between conditioning work and physical contact.
“The cerebral part of football is the biggest part,” Hendrick said. “We’ll meld them together. We’re going to hit, but we’re not going to hit at the same pace.”
While the virus creates challenges not yet considered old problems haven’t gone away.
“The No. 1 thing I worry about in the South is hydration, heat illness … that scares me to death,” Cooley said. “It’s one thing to battle that, then throw COVID in there on top of it, and it’s really tough.”