The SEC and Conference USA will play this fall – or will at least try – but at Mississippi’s smaller colleges, “spring football” could take on an entirely different meaning in 2021.
Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn State, as members of the Football Championship Sub-Division, became the biggest teams affected when the SWAC announced it would bypass the fall and opt for a spring season amid COVID-19 concerns.
Other conferences involving Mississippi teams have chosen the same path.
The NCAA Division II Gulf South Conference (Delta State, Mississippi College) and Division III leagues American Southwest Conference (Belhaven) and Southern Athletic Association (Millsaps) are all making plans to play football games in the spring.
Last week, the NCAA announced the cancellation of fall championships at both the Division II and Division III levels.
The moves, by themselves, did not terminate fall football but were a big blow.
The American Southwest Conference and the Southern Athletic Association had already suspended fall sports competition.
The Division II GSC had initially opted for a delayed start to the fall.
“You could see it coming down the road,” GSC commissioner Matt Wilson told the Daily Journal on Thursday. “There was a likely outcome the association would decide to cancel those championships as it became clear we were hitting a tipping point on participation levels.”
“We hope it will be a full schedule, but we don’t know because this pandemic is impossible to predict,” Millsaps athletics director Aaron Pelch said.
Availability and cost of testing were among the primary factors moved football and other sports away from the fall.
Testing would include not only athletes but all athletics department personnel in close contact with them.
The medical advice said there could be fall competition, even for football, if proper safety protocols were in place.
“When the NCAA added another level of mandatory testing it became more than we thought we could manage and successfully pull off for our student-athletes,” Wilson said.
Fall athletes will be on campus and will participate in conditioning and low levels of organized workouts.
Pelch says there will be individual skill development for all fall sports at Millsaps. Exactly what will look like remains to be seen.
“There are going to be changes. It will not be what a normal practice looks like. We have some coaches that have already started to get really creative,” Pelch said.
Wilson is hopeful the GSC can play meaningful football in the spring.
Getting there would mean greater access to testing at reduced costs and with quicker turnaround times for results.
“All three of those things align for us between now and January,” Wilson said. “We can likely achieve what we need in a testing world to be able to compete.”