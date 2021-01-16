STARKVILLE – Florida had no answer for Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith on Saturday afternoon.
Smith recorded career-high totals of 27 points and 14 rebounds as Mississippi State beat Florida, 72-69, at the Humphrey Coliseum. The 6-foot-10 sophomore finished 11 of 13 from the field and 5 of 10 from the free-throw line. He had seven offensive and seven defensive rebounds.
“He really played the best game of his young career,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said of Smith. “I’m really happy for him and proud of him. I thought his teammates did a tremendous job of getting him the ball.”
Mississippi State (9-5, 4-2 SEC) started the game slow and continued to struggle against the press. The Bulldogs turned the ball over twice in the first two minutes of the game.
But instead of letting Florida dictate the pace of play like Texas A&M did on Wednesday, Mississippi State attacked the press and got inside the paint on Florida (6-4, 3-3). The Bulldogs’ first 16 points came from layups, dunks or free throws.
Mississippi State led 32-29 at halftime while 28 of the 32 points came from layups, dunks or free throws. The only two other field goals were jump shots by DJ Stewart and Jalen Johnson.
“We felt like we had a mismatch down low with me and Abdul (Ado),” Smith said. “The guards did a great job of getting the ball to us so I appreciate them.”
The Gators backed out of the press but Smith and MSU continued to attack the paint. Smith, who had only 10 points at halftime, scored Mississippi State’s first four field goals of the second half and put the Bulldogs up by 11 points, 40-29.
The Gators cut the lead to five points later in the half, but Smith connected on two layups to push the lead back out to 52-43. Down the stretch, he made four of his final six free throws to help give MSU a 10-point lead in the last minute.
Smith also grabbed eight rebounds in the second half - four on the offensive glass. The Bulldogs scored points on all four possessions directly after his offensive rebounds in the second half.
“Offensive rebounds and those second-chance opportunities are what we need to win and coach Howland obviously emphasizes it,” Smith said.
The Bulldogs couldn’t escape the drama, however, and Florida scored seven points in the final minute on fast breaks and had a chance to tie the game as time expired but Tre Mann’s 3-point attempt fell just short.
Mississippi State will take the court again on Tuesday at home against Ole Miss (6-6, 1-4) with an 8 p.m. tipoff.