OXFORD • Boxed meals have replaced buffets, individual water jugs are placed six feet apart, and there are no high fives.
It’s the New Normal, life inside the Ole Miss Soccer Bubble.
The COVID-19 plan enacted by Ole Miss coach Matt Mott is not as extreme as the one in place for the NBA teams in Orlando, but the concept is similar.
Focus inward, remain with the team as much as possible and work to have a safe, complete and successful soccer season.
Although at this point, the schedule of games remains a work in progress.
Football continues with conditioning and walk-throughs and won’t begin official in-season practice until Aug. 17.
In the meantime, Ole Miss volleyball is also gearing up for competition while trying to limit exposure to the virus.
The soccer Rebels are trying to improve upon a 2019 record in which they went 10-7-3 and 1-1 in the SEC tournament at Orange Beach, Alabama.
“Can we create a perfect bubble like the NBA? We can’t. But we can’t do the best we can,” Mott said.
Mott goes home each night to a wife who works with COVID patients at the local hospital.
Assistant coaches go home to their families, and some players have roommates who aren’t on the team.
“What I said to the players was you can’t go to the fraternity parties or the athlete parties or the parties where there are big numbers. That’s a state law, right?” Mott said.
“But you can go to dinner with your boyfriend. When your parents come to town you can go to dinner with them. We’re trying to stay as safe as we possibly can.”
The system isn’t perfect. The team currently has one positive COVID case and two players in quarantine.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, more than once in his daily media briefings, has mentioned gatherings of college students as problematic as the state’s COVID case counts surged after re-opening.
“We’re in college. The social aspect is a huge part of it, going out to eat, hanging out with other people … but our focus is soccer. I don’t think anyone sees this as a big issue,” senior defender Chanel Thomas said.
Players say their relationships with one another can sustain them over a four-month soccer season.
“My teammates are some of my best friends,” senior forward Channing Foster said. “It’s not like I’m anti-social while I’m staying in the bubble.”
That type of buy-in from players is a must for the Rebels to have a close-to-normal season, Mott says.
While inside the bubble the Rebels are following prescribed safety guidelines as much as they can.
Typically, preseason meals would be buffet-style inside The Gillom Center. Now they’re pre-packaged.
This week the team will begin taking its meals at The Grill at The Manning Center where they will have the choice of carry-out box or eating on site but remaining six feet from their closest teammate or friend.
Masks are worn even in some one-one-one drills that require close contact.
Even the act of celebration has been altered.
Hugs and high fives are gone, replaced by fist bumps that stop short of contact.
Instead of the end-of-practice traditional circle of hand slaps with teammates social distancing and two hand-claps are the rule.
“Two claps for the Rebels,” Mott said.
“Everybody has agreed and bought in which I think says a lot about our team and where our priorities lie,” Foster said. “It’s hard. There’s a lot going on outside of soccer, but this is a fourth-month period. We can stay committed to this.”