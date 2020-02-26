Southeastern Conference
Missisissippi State: The Bulldogs (12-3) got off to a program-best 9-1 start for new coach Samantha Ricketts, then went 3-2 in a California classic event over the weekend.
MSU is home today for a 4 p.m. game against Central Arkansas.
Pitcher Emily Williams is second in the league with three saves and boasts a 0.63 ERA.
Ole Miss: The Rebels (6-10) have begun to find their footing after an abrupt off-season coaching change.
They’ve won five of their last seven thanks to Tuesday’s 6-2 win at home against North Alabama.
The Ole Miss Classic begins Friday with a game against Jackson State.
Junior colleges
Itawamba: The No. 11 Indians (8-2) continue a road swing today at Bevill State in Jasper, Alabama.
Sophomore Chloe Morgan (South Panola) is batting .375 and leads the team with 10 RBIs.
Northeast: The Tigers (6-1) had a doubleheader at Jackson (Tenn.) State scheduled for today, but it has been postponed. The teams will try again next Monday.
Blue Mountain
The Toppers (6-2) will open Southern States Athletic Conference play on Friday at home against Middle Georgia State (4-4).