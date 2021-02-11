OXFORD • The last time Ole Miss softball played a complete season, it ended at the doorstep of the Women’s College World Series.
The Rebels lost in a super regional at Arizona after knocking off then-No. 1 Louisiana-Lafayette in an Oxford Regional.
The abbreviated 2020 season – in which the Rebels were 12-13 – was guided by interim coach Ruben Felix after the forced resignation of Mike Smith who revived a dormant program and led it to four NCAA Tournaments in his five seasons.
New coach Jamie Trachsel will try to rekindle the success of Smith’s teams when the Rebels open the season on Friday in a five-team weekend event in Troy, Alabama.
The Rebels will face UAB at 9 a.m. on Friday then play host Troy at 2 p.m. They will face Belmont and Chattanooga on Saturday and will play a single game against Chattanooga on Sunday morning at 9.
Ole Miss hit .257 as a team last spring and returns its top two hitters, infielder Mikayla Allee (.356) and catcher Autumn Gillespie (.349).
Pitching will be done by committee.
“We’re a work in progress. We have players who have been part of a lot of success here at Ole Miss so we’re going to use the experience we have, the players who have been in those moments and part of that success and continue to grow the players coming in behind them,” Trachsel said.
Trachsel is no stranger to building winning programs.
She accepted the Ole Miss offer in April after leading teams at North Dakota State and Minnesota to the NCAA Tournament seven times in eight seasons.
Her 2019 Minnesota team reached the Women’s College World Series.
“She’s so detail-oriented. She brings so much to the table. I think everyone has learned something new from her,” senior infielder Gabby Alvarez said.