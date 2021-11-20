JACKSON – Deion Sanders is on the cusp of delivering on his promise, some might say.
It’s not what he says.
Sanders’ drummer is different and rarely aligns with the mainstream.
The former Dallas Cowboys star and Hall of Fame inductee told Jackson State fans he would lift the school on and off the field.
The Tigers secured their first SWAC championship game appearance since 2013 a week ago when Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, led a late comeback for a 21-17 win at Southern.
Saturday the Sanders family helped Jackson State (10-1) complete a perfect SWAC season with a 24-10 win over Alcorn State.
The Tigers will be back at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium for the conference championship game against Prairie View on Dec. 4.
JSU didn't win in 2013 and hasn’t won the SWAC since 2007.
Sanders predicted victory this time then explained why the championship is a secondary goal.
Shedeur, having never played in a college game, spoke with youthful confidence at SWAC Media Days in July predicting big things for a team that went just 4-3 when an abbreviated COVID-delayed season was played in the spring.
“Y’all just don’t understand,” he said then. “We’re the new JSU. You can’t really compare us to the old JSU.”
Shedeur Sanders, not the only four-star recruit signed by Pop, has thrown for just shy of 3,000 yards this season with 27 touchdowns and only five interceptions.
He was 28 for 39 with 297 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers against the Braves (6-5, 5-3) who were bidding for their second win in two weeks against SWAC division leaders.
His game-clincher was a perfectly-placed fade from the 2 with 3 minutes, 23 seconds left. It came after Pop took three points off the board following a personal foul against Alcorn.
Ultimately the Sanders family prevailed as Deion coached from a motorized wheelchair as he heals from a foot issue that required a recent hospital stay.
Coach Prime can close the deal with a championship in two weeks.
“What is a win to us at Jackson State? If we win the championship – and we’re going to do that – and no one goes pro I don’t feel like we won,” he said. “If our graduation rate doesn’t increase did we win? My thought process to winning is not just games. It’s bigger than that.”
Sanders said his entire postgame speech to his players was to not let the moment take them down.
“It was please don’t do anything stupid tonight. Everybody’s going to be clapping and screaming, but please God, I can’t lose not one of y’all. Be mindful tonight of everything, friends, family members and loved ones.”
Already his name is being mentioned with other jobs, most notably TCU.
There’s a certain drama that goes along with Deion Sanders as head coach, but the combination of recruiting and the quick revival of a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2013 is impressive.
It may be enough to sway an AD somewhere.
Until then there’s work to do to win a SWAC championship.
Even if it won’t define winning.