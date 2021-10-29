The Southern Miss celebrated its future in the Sun Belt Conference earlier this week.
On Saturday, the Golden Eagles resume a painful present in search of their first win against an FBS team under coach Will Hall.
Southern Miss and Middle Tennessee kick off at 2:30 in Murfreesboro.
Hall’s debut season has been marked by multiple quarterbacks and injuries at multiple positions.
Starting quarterback Jake Lange, a redshirt freshman, was pulled from the Golden Eagles’ 34-0 loss at UAB two weeks ago but will start against the Blue Raiders.
“We just pulled him out because of the way the game was going and wanting to make sure he was healthy for this week. Jake will be 100 percent,” Hall said.
Aside from a 37-0 win over Grambling in Week 2 Southern Miss (1-6, 0-3 Conference USA) has not reached 20 points in a game.
Lange (6-2, 194) will be making his third start. He has completed 59 percent of his passes with four interceptions and three touchdowns.
Southern Miss was open last week.
“I think we improved in a lot of phases during our bye week,” Hall said, “especially with our younger guys getting back to fundamentals.”
Hall said he expects to play freshmen he plans to redshirt after this week. Players can play in up to four games and retain a redshirt season.
The season has been somewhat better for Middle Tennessee (3-4, 1-2) which won 34-28 against Marshall three weeks ago and 44-13 at Connecticut last week.
The Blue Raiders rank fifth in CUSA in scoring offense, eighth in scoring defense.
“They’re another established program in this league that’s had the same head coach for a long time. That’s why they’ve won,” Hall said. “They’re on a little bit of a hot streak right now. They’ve got some confidence going.”