Southern Miss meets UAB hoping to end five-game skid

Oct 15, 2021

Southern Miss coach Will Hall says his team remains confident and in good spirits amid injuries and mounting losses.The Golden Eagles have produced just one win – 37-0 against Grambling State in Week 2 – in Hall's debut season. He was the offensive coordinator at Tulane last year.After coming off a 26-13 loss to UTEP Southern Miss is a two-touchdown underdog in a 2:30 p.m. home kickoff against Alabama-Birmingham Saturday."Everything is going good in this program except one thing," Hall said. "Recruiting is going great. The kids are doing a great job in the classroom, on the field and in lifting. We're improving."The one thing is on the field where Southern Miss (1-5) has lost four-straight.The Golden Eagles are on their third starting quarterback and have failed to reach 20 points in any of their losses.Redshirt freshman Jake Lange, in his first start, completed 20 or 31 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.But Southern Miss struggled to move the ball while the Miners established control in the middle of the game.After a 75-yard touchdown drive on their first possession to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter the Golden Eagles did not move farther than 23 yards on any of their next seven possessions.They covered 74 yards on 10 plays in the late third quarter before failing to convert a third down when they trailed 21-7.UAB (4-2, 2-0 CUSA) has won three out of four since a 56-7 loss to Georgia in Week 2.The Blazers are scoring 28.4 points a game and giving up 21.4.Running back Spencer Brown's 111.1 rushing yards per game ranks second in CUSA.