Will Armistead, eager to put on the uniform next spring, says he could see this season coming for Southern Miss.
Perhaps, but some local Southern Miss fans with a deeper history with the school say opportunities like this haven’t come around a lot in years past.
Armistead pitched at Mooreville and Itawamba Community College before signing with Southern Miss last November.
“They were pretty confident this season had a chance to be special. This is no surprise to me,” he said.
Older fans, though, are giddy with excitement and hope to see the Golden Eagles capitalize on a home super regional with an in-state rival where the teams are just two wins away from a trip to Omaha for the College World Series.
Ole Miss and Southern Miss split two regular season games with the Golden Eagles winning on a neutral field in Pearl, the Rebels winning roughly a month ago in Hattiesburg.
“This is huge for Southern,” 1981 graduate and long-time Tupelo resident Robert Gaines said. “We’ve gone down the aisle and been right at the alter, but unlike some SEC teams we don’t get that opportunity a lot.”
The Golden Eagles are playing in a super regional for the second time, hosting for the first time.
In 2009 Southern Miss won a regional at Georgia Tech then won the super in two games at Florida before losing a one-run game to Texas then falling to North Carolina in Omaha.
Southern Miss had a 15-game win streak this spring en route to the Conference USA regular season championship.
The Golden Eagles, though, pushed their special season to the brink when they lost a late lead against LSU on Day 2 of the Hattiesburg Regional. They had to battle back and win three games in little more than a day’s time — two of them against LSU — to eliminate the Tigers.
Tupelo resident David Dawson was wound tight before his television as he watched the Golden Eagles squeeze the final out in the ninth inning of the championship game to protect a one-run lead.
“We watched the whole thing. I was squeezed up the whole ninth inning.”
Dawson and his wife Liz were already an item when they left McComb and began college careers at Ole Miss.
They spent a year in Oxford before transferring to Southern Miss in 1979 to shorten the drive home.
They were married while students at Southern Miss.
The Dawsons’ daughter Lesley and son David, plus daughter-in-law Tiffany and other family members also attended Southern Miss.
The elder David Dawson said he’ll wear his lucky Southern Miss t-shirt all day Saturday with hopes of securing a Game 1 Golden Eagles’ win for Liz on her birthday.
“She says that’s all she wants for her birthday,” he said.
Like the Dawsons, Gaines has ties to both super regional participants.
“I may be the only person in the state of Mississippi with football season tickets to both Ole Miss and Southern Miss,” he said.
Even so there’s no confusion for where his loyalty lies.
He didn’t make it to Hattiesburg this season but catch the Golden Eagles against UAB in Birmingham.
He’s a Southern Miss Dugout Club member, but that status alone won’t get him tickets, he said. He’s hopeful to “call in favors” somewhere and get through he gates. If not he’ll be watching from home.
Gaines said he most excited about the spotlight this super regional brings to college baseball in the state.
“This is remarkable for the state of Mississippi,” he said.
Armistead will report for summer classes later this month.
He’s confident in the Golden Eagles’ chances this weekend.
“Every good team feels like it has something to prove,” he said. “They’ve already proved they can beat SEC teams such as Ole Miss. They’re more than capable of doing it again.”