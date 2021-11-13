Southern Miss faces a tall task in its effort to halt a seven-game losing streak Saturday.

The Golden Eagles are on the Conference USA road to face unbeaten and No. 15-ranked Texas-San Antonio.

The Roadrunners (9-0, 4-0 CUSA) opened the season with a 37-30 win at Illinois.

They won 44-23 last week at Texas-El Paso and have scored at least 44 points in their last four games.

Southern Miss has been the exact opposite.

Will Hall’s first season at quarterback has seen the Golden Eagles use eight different players – the most in FBS – with three different starters at quarterback.

That combined with issues up front have seen Southern Miss struggle on offense where the Golden Eagles have not scored more than 19 points against any FBS opponent.

The lone win for Southern Miss was a 37-0 victory against FCS Grambling State in Week 2.

Southern Miss leads the series 4-3 and had won three-straight when UTSA won 23-20 in Hattiesburg last year.

