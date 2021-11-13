Will Hall and his Southern Miss team will be looking to end a seven-game losing streak Saturday, but No. 15 UTSA presents a great challenge. AP Southern Miss travels to UTSA on Saturday By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Nov 13, 2021 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Southern Miss faces a tall task in its effort to halt a seven-game losing streak Saturday.The Golden Eagles are on the Conference USA road to face unbeaten and No. 15-ranked Texas-San Antonio.The Roadrunners (9-0, 4-0 CUSA) opened the season with a 37-30 win at Illinois.They won 44-23 last week at Texas-El Paso and have scored at least 44 points in their last four games.Southern Miss has been the exact opposite.Will Hall’s first season at quarterback has seen the Golden Eagles use eight different players – the most in FBS – with three different starters at quarterback.That combined with issues up front have seen Southern Miss struggle on offense where the Golden Eagles have not scored more than 19 points against any FBS opponent.The lone win for Southern Miss was a 37-0 victory against FCS Grambling State in Week 2.Southern Miss leads the series 4-3 and had won three-straight when UTSA won 23-20 in Hattiesburg last year. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Usm Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists