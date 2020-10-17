FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. • A week after putting up 48 points and 647 yards against Alabama, Ole Miss is hoping its tempo offense can bring home a win from the Ozarks.
Ole Miss has won its last two games against Arkansas – last year in Oxford and at Little Rock in 2018 – but the Rebels are just 2-11 against the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
It will be a 2:30 kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday before an anticipated COVID-reduced crowd of 16,500. The game will air on the SEC Network.
Ole Miss last won in Fayetteville in 2008 when former Arkansas coach Houston Nutt, in his first season at Ole Miss, led the Rebels to a 23-21 win.
The tempo offense installed by coordinator Jeff Lebby has played at high level since Game 1, and the Rebels currently rank second in the nation in total offense, fourth in passing offense and 11th in scoring.
“Man, the tempo. If you saw how fast our offense goes in practice, it’s play after play after play,” Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk said.
At times, the Rebels snapped the ball when Alabama players were out of position which is one of the objectives.
After the game Alabama coach Nick Saban wondered aloud if Ole Miss had his defensive signals.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, Saban’s former offensive coordinator, responded by saying signals wouldn’t help because of how fast Ole Miss snaps the ball.
Saban tried to offer some clarity to his comments Monday.
Lebby is the third-straight Ole Miss offensive coordinator to stress tempo with his team, but players describe a more complex system than they’ve seen in recent seasons. They really work at going fast.
“Sometimes this past weekend I was like, ‘Holy crap,’” right tackle Royce Newman said. “We need to slow down a little bit.”
The tempo has caught Arkansas’ attention.
“They go really fast, so we’re running to the ball and getting set up. We’re trying to get ready for that,” Razorbacks cornerback Hudson Clark said.
Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was Kiffin’s OC at Florida Atlantic in 2017, Kiffin’s first season as head coach there.
Kiffin says he sees some of the tempo elements in Arkansas’ offense that he and Briles ran at FAU three years ago.
In fact, speed has been a topic for the Arkansas offense this week, but it hasn’t been in how fast the Razorbacks snap the ball.
First-year coach Sam Pittman is looking for better play from his team earlier in the game.
The Razorbacks snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak two weeks ago at Mississippi State then dropped a 30-28 game at Auburn in which a controversial call in the final seconds went Auburn’s way.
Arkansas punted on its first five possessions of the game and didn’t run more than five plays on any of them.
“We didn’t start fast because we didn’t start pregame fast,” Pittman said. “We were out there basically going, ‘Hey, look at me. Look how good I look in my uniform. That’s got to stop.”