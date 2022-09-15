K.J. Costello

The lst time Mississippi State played at LSU this man, K.J. Costello, set an SEC single-game passing record with 623 yards elicpsing the previous mark of Eric Zeier, set in 1993, by almost 80 yards.

 AP | File

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Week 3 of college football is here.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus