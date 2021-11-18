With apologies to the one-game-at-a-time crowd there will be two college football games in Northeast Mississippi on Saturday that will be ignored in spirit while fans think about the one college football game on Thanksgiving night.
Before the defacto Mississippi championship fans of Mississippi State and Ole Miss will go through the motions. They’ll follow the game whether in person, on television, radio or social media, but conversations will be about who’s playing well and why that presents an advantage for the beloved team against the rival. They’ll worry about player injuries and will ask for status updates that coaches either won’t provide or won’t provide honestly.
The good news for this weekend is that fans can afford to look ahead.
Players and coaches cannot. Mississippi State will not be caught looking past Tennessee State – though if they were would we notice? – nor will Ole Miss be looking past Vanderbilt.
Playing them “one game at a time” has become such a cliché through the years that now we often see players go down that path unprompted.
“Hey starting guard, the left tackle who starts beside you has been limited by a sprained ankle. If he’s not at full strength how does that affect pass protection?”
Starting guard replies with, “It’s next man up. Everybody on this team is ready when their number’s called. If we play them one game at a time we’ll get where we want to go.”
If this is your Christmas shopping approach and you’ve bought a single present already you’re doing it wrong. Let’s get through Thanksgiving first.
MSU and Ole Miss need these games at this time before focusing on one another with a short week.
All things can’t be equal, and State will have an easier go of it.
Focus week to week is important, of course. There aren’t many dates on an SEC schedule that you can subtly manage your team for two games, but this is one.
Maybe that means nothing more than resting injured players more than you might otherwise. Maybe it’s getting a jump start on schemes for the Egg Bowl opponent. Maybe it’s coaches working on a certain package they will include in the Egg Bowl, but they don’t tell players the package is Egg Bowl Exclusive.
It takes maturity within the leadership of the team to make that happen, and coaches have to know and trust that leadership.
In some form it’s happening.
Tennessee State at Mississippi State
Consider this chain: Tennessee State lost to Grambling 16-10 which lost to Southern Miss 37-0 which hasn’t scored 20 points in any other game.
It’s quite common for FCS teams to challenge larger schools. Often you find FCS teams with big-time talent at many positions. Those teams typically have less depth because there are fewer available scholarships at the FCS level.
The Tigers’ most SEC-like player will be coach Eddie George, the former Heisman winner from Ohio State.
He was rookie of the year in 1996 when the Titans were the Oilers and twice an all-pro with the franchise.
It’s interesting to note that Tennessee State played seven games from February to April as the Ohio Valley Conference pushed its 2020 season to a modified spring version in response to COVID-19.
Health was one of the concerns in doing that, but it’s hard to tell if that’s having an impact because Tennessee State is mostly playing the same teams now.
The Tigers are only giving up 340.9 yards a game but are only getting 329.7.
Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom is completing 57.6 percent of his passes for 184.7 yards a game with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Defensively, edge rusher Tadarrius Patterson has six sacks.
Mississippi State has a lot of momentum right now.
The Bulldogs have worked hard to get to this point and have backed up Mike Leach's comments that repetitions and experience equal growth in his offense.
What they don't want to do is slop around and let Tennessee State hang around.
They need to play like their November version not their September version.
Prediction: Mississippi State 49, Tennessee State 19
The Beat Guys: Katz, MSU; Krajisnik, MSU.
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
You can laugh about the Commodores, they often deserve it, but since 2000 Vanderbilt has beaten Ole Miss eight times.
The Commodores had a three-game win streak in the series from 2010-2012 as two of those wins came in the brief but glorious James Franklin Era of Vanderbilt football.
This team doesn’t resemble James Franklin’s best ones.
That said, Vanderbilt hasn’t quit.
First-year coach Clark Lea, a Nashville guy, is a beloved former player and was considered a rising star as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame before returning to his alma mater.
There was no reason for Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6 SEC) to have a pulse in the second half at Kentucky last week when it trailed 31-3, but the Commodores outscored Kentucky 14-3 in the second half.
Vanderbilt did enough right in the first half at Florida on Oct. 9 that Dan Mullen was left rambling into his halftime TV interview.
That seems more common now, but it wasn’t then.
Vanderbilt is still playing football and because of that requires attention from Ole Miss.
This is the part where I might single out players to watch, but it’s hard.
Two quarterbacks have combined for 12 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. Ken Seals leads with a 56.5 completion rate.
Vanderbilt is getting a combined 69.0 rushing yards from Rocko Griffin and Patrick Smith.
The Dores are giving up 35.4 points and 458.1 yards a game.
Ole Miss needs to play a clean game.
The Rebels need to take control early and get Matt Corral and others out of the game.
Defensively, they need to dominate. Against Texas A&M the Rebels forced punts and got the Aggies off the field in the first half. In the second half Ole Miss limited A&M to one touchdown while the game was still in the balance, but the Aggies drove 117 yards for two field goals.
Then the Rebels had the big take-aways.
They were also missing Jake Springer for the second half. His absence was significant.
Ole Miss needs a more complete line-of-scrimmage performance this week.
Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Vanderbilt 17
The Beat Guys: Katz, Ole Miss; Krajisnik, Ole Miss.
