Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin says he isn’t sure if he owes royalty rights to his former boss, Nick Saban, but Kiffin went ahead and borrowed a famous Saban line this week.
It will be important for the Rebels to stay away from “rat poison” when they take on Tulsa Saturday, Kiffin said.
Saban’s rants about rat poison, his phrase to make sure Alabama players don’t read their media coverage and instead stay focused on the opponent for the week, have become famous for their social media views.
Ole Miss is coming off a 42-0 win at Georgia Tech, and in Tulsa faces a different type of opponent with a very polished passing game.
There is no rat poison alert for Mississippi State, which will try to get back in the win column after a number of self-inflicted mistakes contributed to the Bulldogs’ first loss of the season, 31-16, at LSU last week.
MSU is at home against Bowling Green, which last week beat the team that beat Notre Dame as the Falcons edged Marshall 34-31 in overtime.
Tulsa at Ole Miss
The Rebels dominated Georgia Tech with 316 rushing yards. Ole Miss ran the ball 77 percent of the time on 81 snaps.
Kiffin said his awareness for the pressure faced by Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins was a factor in his decision not to throw more as the game progressed.
Whatever the cause, it left Kiffin in the unusual position of not really being able to evaluate his passing game against a Power Five foe as his quarterback competition lingers unresolved into Week Four.
Say what you want about Georgia Tech — which has had only three wins in three-straight seasons — but that team trailed No. 5 Clemson just 17-10 with less than 2 minutes left in the third quarter. At the same time on the game clock last Saturday, Ole Miss led 35-0.
There were a couple of plays along the way that required intense “coaching up” for quarterback Jaxson Dart, but beyond that it’s hard to nit-pick a game in which the Rebels dominated defensively (214 total yards for Tech) and imposed their will on offense.
Now Ole Miss faces a Group of Five opponent with a vastly different style.
It will be the best passing opponent the Rebels have faced in the pre-conference season.
Tulsa (2-1) leads the nation in passing yards per game (413.0) and is among the leaders in yards per catch (15.3).
Quarterback Davis Brin, a 6-foot-2, 208-pound senior, is throwing for more than 400 yards a game with 11 touchdown passes.
Slot receiver Keylon Stokes has had three 100-yard receiving games.
Ole Miss linebackers and defensive backs are going to have to be quick to react and solid with tackling in space.
The Golden Hurricane lost 40-37 in two overtimes at Wyoming in Week 1 and has since defeated Northern Illinois 38-35 and Jacksonville State 54-17.
You can debate the quality of opponents, but Tulsa is executing its passing game with great precision.
That’s what concerns Kiffin probably more than rat poison.
Troy completed 35 passes in 48 attempts against Ole Miss, but the Rebels mostly kept the ball in front and kept the Trojans out of the end zone.
That’s the most comparable opponent so far for what the Rebels will face Saturday.
The guess here is that Tulsa gets in the end zone a couple of times, and the temperament of the game requires the Rebels to pass more. If so, it could be a Luke Altmyer kind of day at quarterback.
As for rat poison, the struggle is real with the temptation to look ahead to what could be a top-15 matchup against Kentucky in Oxford next week.
I think the Rebels stay grounded, and so will Tulsa.
Prediction: Ole Miss 39, Tulsa 22
The Beat Guys: DeRosa, Ole Miss; Katz, Ole Miss.
Bowling Green at MSU
This is a game that certainly gives the Bulldogs the chance to “get well” after a disappointing loss to LSU.
Mike Leach basically called his team soft during the week. “Fragile” was the word he used.
The Bulldogs may be inclined to show some killer instinct against the Falcons, and they could very well have the opportunity against a team that ranks 82nd in passing offense and 119th in rushing offense.
The Falcons lost 45-17 to UCLA in their opener then lost 59-57 to FCS foe Eastern Kentucky.
Last week was their best game as quarterback Matt McDonald completed 60 percent and threw four touchdown passes but still averaged only 6.3 yards per completion.
The Bulldogs will win this game in dominant fashion but will still come away with a bit of an empty feeling. That’s the way it is when you leave an SEC win on the table as they did at LSU last week. There’s a nagging inside until you’re back on the field against a conference opponent.
In that regard, the Bulldogs, like the Rebels, need to guard against looking ahead.
State has Texas A&M at home next week as a very difficult October schedule begins. After A&M, the Bulldogs have Arkansas at home followed by top-10 road trips to Kentucky and Alabama.
Bowling Green has some real issues on offense but did show improvement in Week 3.
State can’t afford to “let the last game beat you twice,” as they say. Hopefully there will be more consistency from the receivers, leading to more success on third downs with chains moving and touchdowns to come. There were other areas of concern in a team-wide malfunction, but the dropped passes were the mistake that kept on hurting.
The Bulldogs were 3 for 14 on third down and had eight drives of four plays or fewer. The inability for the offense to maintain the football — which had been a strength for this group the first two weeks — kept the MSU defense on the field and was a factor in LSU’s 117 rushing yards — more than half its total — in the fourth quarter.
I expect Will Rogers will be protected better this week. You certainly hope for that with an SEC offensive line facing a MAC defensive line.
As State tries to work itself up from “fragile,” it needs its experienced players to lead the way with toughness and efficiency.
The Bulldogs got better as the season progressed in 2021.
Texas A&M will be a great opportunity to jump start this season next week, but it will mean a lot less if State doesn’t take care of business this Saturday.
Prediction: Mississippi State 39, Bowling Green 14
The Beat Guys: DeRosa, MSU; Katz, MSU.
Elsewhere in College Football
Overall: Theo 22-3, PA 20-5, Michael 20-5
Last Week: Theo 8-1, PA 8-1, Michael 7-2
Florida at Tennessee
Alford: Tennessee
DeRosa: Tennessee
Katz: Tennessee
Arkansas at Texas A&M
Alford: Arkansas
DeRosa: Texas A&M
Katz: Arkansas
Missouri at Auburn
Alford: Auburn
DeRosa: Auburn
Katz: Auburn
Clemson at Wake Forest
Alford: Clemson
DeRosa: Clemson
Katz: Clemson
Duke at Kansas
Alford: Kansas
DeRosa: Kansas
Katz: Kansas
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Alford: Notre Dame
DeRosa: Notre Dame
Katz: North Carolina
Baylor at Iowa State
Alford: Baylor
DeRosa: Baylor
Katz: Baylor
Recipe of the Week
Buffalo Chicken Dip
In honor of the orange in Bowling Green’s uniforms.
The contents: 2 cans Hormel chicken, half cup ranch dressing, half cup Buffalo wing sauce, half cup mozzarella cheese shredded, eight ounces cream cheese.
The process: Spray baking dish, cube the cream cheese and combine ingredients.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.