Mississippi Georgia Tech Football

Ole Miss defensive lineman Tavius Robinson (95) and a teammate sack Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims earlier this season. The Rebels' defense hopes for a Tech-type performance at Texas A&M.

 John Bazemore/AP

Just one game among Mississippi’s SEC teams as Mississippi State has an open date.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you