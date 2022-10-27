Just one game among Mississippi’s SEC teams as Mississippi State has an open date.
Ole Miss, meanwhile, is playing after a loss for the first time.
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Texas A&M is struggling, but Lane Kiffin has a point.
You can talk about the Aggies underachieving with a $9 million a year coach in Jimbo Fisher. Lots of Aggies fans are talking about that.
You can talk about the injuries, suspensions and general inconsistency.
But they have recruited well lately, as Kiffin notes. They have signed a lot of players that were wanted by a lot of other schools.
There is talent on the roster and you never know what’s going to make talented players click at the same time.
Recent struggles should not make Ole Miss fans assume a win in College Station.
The talent makes the Aggies a team to be respected, not feared.
A&M has lost three straight, all on the road. Those fans angry with Fisher will still fill up Kyle Field with more than 105,000 people.
Lesser Ole Miss teams have won at Kyle Field including the 2016 Rebels when Shea Patterson made his first start at quarterback, and Ole Miss knocked off No. 8 Texas A&M 29-28.
How will Ole Miss respond after losing 45-20 at LSU last week? It’s not like the Rebels played well. They played well for stretches of time, particularly at the start on offense, but did little on either side of the ball for the last two quarters.
If Ole Miss loses the Rebels increase the chances of their own three-game skid with Alabama next up on the schedule.
It would set up the possibility of an ugly finish after a 7-0 start.
The 7-0 start was officially seven-straight wins if not always a pretty picture. The schedule is shifting gears now.
It was reported during the week that the Aggies will be missing two starting offensive linemen because of injuries and three members of their No. 1-ranked 2022 signing class because of indefinite suspensions.
Both of the linemen – the center and left tackle – are being replaced by players who were starters at those positions earlier this season.
The Aggies lose depth but not starters with the suspensions. Two of the freshmen likely would have have played.
Kiffin is coaching to keep Ole Miss in contention in the SEC West.
Fisher could be coaching for his job that massive buyout notwithstanding.
If the Aggies are into this one mentally it gets harder for the Rebels. Whether they are remains to be seen.
Emotions aside an Ole Miss defense that hasn’t kept pace with the Rebels’ strengthening schedule is matched against a Texas A&M offense that is somewhat weaker with the injuries and suspensions and hasn’t been very explosive the entire season.
Texas A&M is last in the SEC and No. 109 in America at 21.9 points a game. They’re No. 105 in rushing, No. 102 in passing efficiency.
This is the best chance left on the schedule for a wobbly Ole Miss defense to find its legs.
It wasn’t only about defense last week. The offense shut down too.
That’s Kiffin’s side of the ball, and the guess here is the offense looks better for four quarters even though the Aggies’ numbers are slightly better on the defensive side.
Prediction: Ole Miss 32, Texas A&M 25
The Beat Guys: Theo DeRosa, Ole Miss; Michael Katz, Ole Miss.
Elsewhere in College Football
Last Week: Michael 6-3, Theo 5-4, PA 4-5
Overall: Theo 54-16, Michael 52-18, PA 50-20
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Alford: Syracuse
DeRosa: Notre Dame
Katz: Syracuse
Ohio State at Penn State
Alford: Ohio State
DeRosa: Ohio State
Katz: Ohio State
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Alford: Oklahoma State
DeRosa: Oklahoma State
Katz: Oklahoma State
Cincinnati at UCF
Alford: UCF
DeRosa: Cincinnati
Katz: Cincinnati
Kentucky at Tennessee
Alford: Tennessee
DeRosa: Tennessee
Katz: Tennessee
Arkansas at Auburn
Alford: Arkansas
DeRosa: Arkansas
Katz: Arkansas
Missouri at South Carolina
Alford: South Carolina
DeRosa: South Carolina
Katz: South Carolina
Baylor at Texas Tech
Alford: Texas Tech
DeRosa: Baylor
Katz: Texas Tech
Recipe of the Week
Creamy Chicken Soup
This is a family favorite recipe that, like Columbus and America, I found by accident.
The key is the sweetened condensed milk. Initially I used evaporated milk. The soup was good, but when the sweetened condensed milk went in by mistake one time it was an upgrade.
The most important thing here is that it’s mother-in-law-approved, and the sister-in-laws make it in their homes.
The contents: 8 cups chicken broth, 1 can sweetened condensed milk, Half cup milk, 1 carrot, 1 cup sweet peas, 1 can cream of chicken soup, ½ teaspoon thyme, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, ½ teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, 2 cups butterfly pasta, 2 cups diced cooked chicken, ¼ cup flour, 3 tablespoons butter.
The process: In a six-quart pot combine broth, sweetened condensed milk, thinly sliced carrot, peas, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes over medium heat. Add chicken and butterfly pasta. Cook for 10-12 minutes or until pasta is done. In a cup stir together half cup of milk and flour until smooth and add to soup. Continue stirring, and bring to a boil for three minutes. Add butter and stir until melted.
