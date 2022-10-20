The schedule is shifting gears for Ole Miss. If the Rebels are going to post magical seasons back-to-back they need to win the next two weeks: at LSU then at Texas A&M.
Mississippi State is in Tuscaloosa to face Alabama coming off a loss ... again.
No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU
It’s the 50th anniversary of the clock game in which LSU, officially, ran two plays in 4 seconds, the second being Bert Jones’ 10-yard pass to Brad Davis for the win.
Ole Miss fans through the years have contended there’s no way 1 second could have remained on the clock after the previous play, an incomplete pass by Jones.
This meeting is similar to a more recent Ole Miss game in Baton Rouge – in 2014 – when the No. 3-ranked Rebels were also 7-0 with an explosive offense, and the Tigers were ranked No. 23. LSU shut down that offense, won 10-7, and its students rushed the field.
This year the Rebels are unbeaten but not perfect. There have been various issues whether being lax in the second half of some games, passes off the mark from a young starting quarterback in a new system or tackling.
Another issue has been keeping up with a mobile quarterback, a problem against Tulsa and more recently against Auburn.
LSU has a pretty good one of those in Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels who also appears to be finding his stride as a passer.
Daniels and the LSU passing game were more vertical in last week’s 45-35 win at Florida aided by junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.
Boutte dominated Ole Miss with 14 catches for 308 yards and three touchdowns when the Tigers won in Baton Rouge in 2020.
He didn’t play when the Rebels won last year in Oxford, and he hadn’t done a whole lot this season until his six catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns in Gainesville.
Ole Miss will have to figure out Boutte on all routes, but he especially hurt Ole Miss on crossing patterns in Baton Rouge.
The Rebels can’t get so wrapped up in Boutte that they leave the middle of the field open for Daniels. They will have opportunities against an LSU line only slightly better than Kentucky’s in terms of sacks allowed – 3.14 per game, No. 115 – but they better get Daniels to the ground with the first contact. There won’t be a second as Daniels has hurt many foes by scrambling to open space.
This will be a far greater road challenge than previous Ole Miss stops at Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.
Good rushing teams have run on LSU, so the Rebels should get their shots.
After two poor decision-picks in Nashville Jaxson Dart’s lone interception against Auburn was the result of Jonathan Mingo’s skyward tip of a well-thrown ball.
Dart’s going to play well, and the Rebels will do enough to win.
Prediction: Ole Miss 29, LSU 23
The Beat Guys: Theo DeRosa Ole Miss, Michael Katz LSU.
No. 24 MSU at No. 6 Alabama
Alabama is 5-1. The Tide has dominated weaker opponents Utah State, ULM and Vanderbilt. The flip side is they had legitimate chances to lose against Texas and Texas A&M and did lose to Vanderbilt.
Even Arkansas gave Alabama problems for stretches of play before the Tide eventually pulled away in Fayetteville.
In that breakdown State probably most resembles Arkansas.
There are three real problems for the Bulldogs.
One, they had real trouble in SEC road games they could have won at LSU and Kentucky.
Everybody plays better at home, but there’s too great a difference between the home Bulldogs and the away Bulldogs.
When Mike Leach spoke about poor practices prior to Kentucky that also spoke to player leadership.
Two, Alabama is coming off a loss.
Nick Saban will have had the full attention of this team during the week.
Last year the Tide coming off a loss won 49-9 in Starkville.
To me, State’s two poorly-played SEC road games carry more weight than the Tide-off-a-loss theory.
Alabama might be more vulnerable than in years past, but State’s coming off the kind of loss that makes teams doubt themselves.
It would be better for the Bulldogs to have East Tennessee State or maybe a second go with Arizona in this slot. They could use a game to execute the offense, score a lot of points and push people around on defense.
Instead they’re getting a team that held them to 299 yards last season, minus-1 on the ground.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young completed 20 of 28 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers in that dominant Starkville performance.
Young, coming off an injury, passed for 455 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers last week against Tennessee.
Alabama also got 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs (5-11, 200) who is averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
Three, it’s Alabama. State has lost 14-straight in the series.
It’s a streak that will end sometime, but with inconsistency on both lines, confidence issues and other things rumbling around for the Bulldogs, this isn’t the year.
Prediction: Alabama 45, Mississippi State 20
The Beat Guys: Theo DeRosa, Alabama; Michael Katz, Alabama.
Elsewhere in College Football
Last Week: Michael 7-2, Theo 6-3, PA 6-3
Overall: Theo 49-12, Michael 46-15, PA 46-15
Syracuse at Clemson
Alford: Clemson
DeRosa: Clemson
Katz: Clemson
Texas at Oklahoma State
Alford: Texas
DeRosa: Texas
Katz: Oklahoma State
Oregon at UCLA
Alford: UCLA
DeRosa: Oregon
Katz: Oregon
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Alford: A&M
DeRosa: A&M
Katz: A&M
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Alford: Missouri
DeRosa: Missouri
Katz: Vanderbilt
Memphis at Tulane
Alford: Tulane
DeRosa: Tulane
Katz: Tulane
Duke at Miami
Alford: Miami
DeRosa: Miami
Katz: Miami
Recipe of the Week
Cheese Grits
I’ve seen these made as a lovely breakfast item, creamy and sweet, but I make them as a hearty side dish with some kick.
The contents: 1 cup cooked grits, 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, half cup butter, half cup milk, 3 teaspoons minced garlic, 2 eggs, 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere’s creole seasoning, 2 tablespoons original Tabasco sauce.
The process: Cook grits according to package instructions. Remove from heat, and add spices, butter, cheese, Tabasco. Stir well. Remove a small serving of hot grits and add to two beaten eggs and milk. Return to grits. Stir again. Add everything to greased baking dish and bake at 325 degrees for one hour.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.