Ole Miss safety Otis Reese sacks Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford in the Rebels' 48-34 win in Oxford. Ashford had two rushing touchdowns. The Rebels face another dangerous mobile QB Saturday in LSU's Jayden Daniels.

 Thomas Wells

The schedule is shifting gears for Ole Miss. If the Rebels are going to post magical seasons back-to-back they need to win the next two weeks: at LSU then at Texas A&M.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

