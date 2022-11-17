T’was the week before the Egg Bowl ...
Ole Miss at Arkansas
The Rebels travel to Fayetteville, a place that’s seen them underachieve more than once through the years.
Ole Miss and Arkansas have a nice history together which includes a dispute over the actual record.
They’ve met 66 times, but 40 of those games have been played at neutral sites in Memphis, Little Rock, Jackson and New Orleans all back in the day.
So the Ole Miss trips to Fayetteville are fewer than you might expect, and with a 2-12 record the Rebels haven’t been completely shut out there.
But it’s been the site of some very humbling experiences for Ole Miss and some games where the Rebels were perceived to be the better team but underachieved.
When I go to predicting games I often get hung up on the matchups on the field and fail to properly consider the head space of the two teams.
This series, though, has been a weird one, and typically the weird has favored the Razorbacks.
In terms of on the field, Lane Kiffin’s first Ole Miss team struggled in Fayetteville.
The Rebels had just scored 48 against Alabama and had been explosive on offense against Kentucky and Florida prior in the all-SEC COVID schedule.
Against Arkansas Rebels quarterback Matt Corral had problems against the drop-eight defenders scheme of Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom.
It was such a problem that Kiffin adopted that defensive scheme for Ole Miss last year.
Defense wasn’t much of a factor in the Ole Miss-Arkansas game last year until the very last play, a two-point conversion attempt for the win by the Razorbacks who made the fatal mistake of not blocking the back-side defensive end who in this case was Sam Williams.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson rolled right, but Williams and KD Hill applied pressure, and Jefferson threw high and incomplete.
Jefferson has missed time with injuries this season and did not play last week when Arkansas lost in Fayetteville 13-10 against LSU.
That win allowed LSU to celebrate an SEC West title on the plane ride home when players learned that the Rebels’ final drive against Alabama had come up short.
Jefferson is expected to play this week, and he’ll be a load to tackle. He’s also a better passer than he was a year ago.
Ole Miss has had trouble several times this season with quarterbacks who can win with their feet, but the Rebels were better in this regard against Alabama’s Bryce Young as they blitzed most of the time.
Part of the problem against Jefferson last year was that Ole Miss rarely brought pressure.
Bringing an extra defensive back also helped Ole Miss against the run last week.
The guess here is the Rebels will seek to pressure Jefferson.
Once they get to Jefferson they’ve got to get him down, no easy task for a Rebels defense that doesn’t tackle well.
The poor tackling appears most often on the perimeter when opposing receivers have been able to add yards after the catch.
Arkansas will bring pressure too as the Razorbacks lead the SEC in sacks.
Ole Miss will need to run the ball against a middling run defense and will likely need to do that with a heavy load for Quinshon Judkins as Zach Evans’ status remains unclear.
I thought Ole Miss was capable of beating Alabama, I just didn’t think they would.
There’s something in this game that makes me want to go with Kiffin.
We’ll see if he can overcome the Rebels’ – and his own – Fayetteville history.
Prediction: Ole Miss 29, Arkansas 28
The Beat Guys: Theo DeRosa, Ole Miss; Michael Katz, Ole Miss.
East Tennessee State at Mississippi State
A few notes on the type of offense the Bulldogs are facing:
The Bucs are plus-4 in turnover margin on the season.
They’re a one-back team with a tight end and three wides.
They’re averaging 175.3 on the ground, 206.6 in the air.
Running back Jacob Saylors has rushed for 1,264 yards and 15 of the team’s 20 rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell is completing passes at a 54.5 percent rate.
State last lost to an FCS team in 2004, a 9-7 decision against Maine which represented its entire state as opposed to the Bucs who just represent the east side.
The Bulldogs have an opportunity to rest starters, but they can only do that if they approach the first half in a business-like manner and take this game seriously.
I suspect they will, and there will be a reappearance of the Mississippi State offense that overwhelmed Texas A&M and Arkansas in back-to-back early October home games.
These FCS games, if properly managed, have the upside of resting players, a very important break from the SEC grind.
But they leave you feeling hollow.
State will put up a lot of yards and points, but that will come with an asterisk because it happened against an FCS opponent.
The reality is the Bulldogs have to figure out why they haven’t been more consistent against some of the SEC’s better defenses.
State has managed just one offensive touchdown in three of its last four conference games – Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia -- and had a long stretch of non-productivity against Auburn.
Maybe seeing the offense be successful again can help the Bulldogs find a rhythm to take on the road against Ole Miss.
Prediction: Mississippi State 49, East Tennessee State 14
The Beat Guys: Theo DeRosa, MSU; Michael Katz, MSU.
Elsewhere in College Football
Last Week: Theo 6-3, Michael 6-3, PA 5-4
Overall: Theo 71-26, Michael 66-31, PA 66-31
Florida at Vanderbilt
Alford: Florida
DeRosa: Florida
Katz: Florida
Western Kentucky at Auburn
Alford: Auburn
DeRosa: Auburn
Katz: Auburn
Duke at Pittsburgh
Alford: Duke
DeRosa: Pittsburgh
Katz: Duke
Texas at Kansas
Alford: Texas
DeRosa: Texas
Katz: Texas
Iowa at Minnesota
Alford: Minnesota
DeRosa: Minnesota
Katz: Minnesota
USC at UCLA
Alford: USC
DeRosa: UCLA
Katz: USC
Utah at Oregon
Alford: Oregon
DeRosa: Oregon
Katz: Oregon
Recipe of the Week
Beef Tips and Gravy
Another slow cooker favorite.
The Contents: 3 pounds top sirloin cubed, 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, black pepper to taste, 2 cups beef broth, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, 1 teaspoon thyme, 1 cup diced onion, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 3 tablespoons water, 2 tablespoons cornstarch.
The Process: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add half the beef cubes, and season with half teaspoon of Tony Chachere’s and pepper. Allow to sit for a couple of minutes then cook just long enough to sear without cooking through. Use a slotted spoon to transfer beef to slow cooker. Add remaining oil to pan and repeat with remaining beef.
Add beef broth and Worcestershire to slow cooker, and sprinkle Italian seasoning and thyme. Sprinkle onions and garlic over the top.
Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours or until beef is fork tender.
Combine water and cornstarch, and add to slow cooker. Stir until thick and cook for an additional 10 minutes on low.
