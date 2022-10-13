djr-2022-09-25-sport-ole-miss-dart-arp1

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Rebels will try to put four quarters together against Auburn, a team the Rebels have beaten just four times since the turn of the century.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Ole Miss will try to reverse recent misfortune against Auburn to get to 7-0, while Mississippi State will try to bottle its home energy and play better on the road than it did in Baton Rouge.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

