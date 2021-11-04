Liberty at Ole Miss
At some point this looked like a good idea.
In the beginning this was the kind of November non-conference game that so many teams, the game that Ole Miss often has, one that allows you to breathe a little bit and take a short break from the demanding SEC schedule.
Things changed.
Liberty was already on the schedule for 2021 when Hugh Freeze was fired as Ole Miss coach in July of 2017.
Then Freeze was named coach at Liberty prior to the 2019 season.
Enough time has passed that he’s coached 33 games and is 25-8.
There seems to be no middle ground for Ole Miss fans and how they feel about Freeze these days. It’s one extreme or the other.
It will be an odd scene to know what Freeze accomplished at Ole Miss and to know his name will not be mentioned by Ole Miss Saturday. Nor should it be. He’s the opposing coach.
Signs that Freeze coached Ole Miss previously will be subtle. Watch what he does pregame, and see if he visits with Ole Miss receivers coach Derrick Nix, the only holdover from Freeze’s staff.
By my count one Ole Miss player remains on the roster who played for Freeze: sixth-year senior Jaylon Jones. There are a few others who know Freeze and were recruited by him in the 2017 signing class. They would have been freshmen for Freeze had he coached in 2017.
Ole Miss, even in its ailing state, should not lose this game.
The Rebels should have enough SEC athletes to get this done.
Liberty is 6-2 with losses to Syracuse and Louisiana-Monroe.
It’s OK to believe this is not the same Liberty team that Freeze coached to a 10-1 record and No. 17 national ranking last year.
This is also a team with a motivated coach and a talented quarterback.
There are teams in buyout games that might allow you to rest players and get healthy for a physical Texas A&M team in Oxford on Nov. 13.
Liberty is not that team.
While Ole Miss tries to sort out things at receiver Liberty can be had in the run game. The Flames have allowed 210 or more rushing yards three times including last week against UMass.
Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish earlier this week embraced the idea of the Ole Miss backs playing a bigger role in this game. They should.
Ole Miss needs to run the ball, and it needs to run the ball with Matt Corral handing off and not putting himself at risk with a lot of carries.
Some media outlets will point to the quarterback matchup to promote this game.
It would be more interesting if Corral and his weapons were healthier.
On the Liberty side, Malik Willis, an Auburn transfer, is a great player.
He’s completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,986 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Not surprisingly, Liberty’s losses have come when Willis was mostly contained. He threw three interceptions against ULM and Syracuse held him to 49 rushing yards on 17 carries.
He will be a challenge for the Rebels’ hit-or-miss defense which is an improvement from last year’s mostly miss defense.
We won’t really know the health of the Ole Miss receivers until we see who takes the field.
Maybe this is a game where a new face emerges as a trust-worthy option. The more the merrier, but if one second-level receiver shows himself worthy of more playing time and targets that’s a gain for Ole Miss.
Maybe that happens.
The Rebels will win this game on the ground though.
Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Liberty 25
The Beat Guys: Katz, Ole Miss; Krajisnik, Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Arkansas
The Bulldogs haven’t been ranked in either of the “major polls” this season, but the showed out in a big way Tuesday night in the poll that matters coming in at No. 17 in the College Football Playoff Committee rankings.
Ole Miss was No. 16.
The Rebels have been better than No. 16 much of the season, but they’re injury-depleted right now. They’re not the same team.
Meanwhile Mississippi State has gotten better. Mike Leach says it’s all about age and experience and simply going to work every day.
No doubt that some of it.
Some of last week’s big 31-17 win over Kentucky was about a Wildcats team that doesn’t go deep very much. Even when MSU lost cornerback Martin Emerson early in the game the Cats weren’t able to exploit that. Their run-oriented offense played to MSU’s strength – run defense.
It will be a similar matchup with the Hogs who will try to establish the run. They’ve often been able to do that.
Arkansas goes into the game ranked third in the SEC and sixth in the country with 249 rushing yards a game.
It watched them rush for 350 against Ole Miss.
You can roll your eyes and say, “The Ole Miss defense …,” and you would be largely correct, but 350 is an impressive figure.
The difference between Arkansas and Kentucky is that Arkansas can get things done in the passing game.
Get things done is an apt description.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is not an elite passer.
Put some pressure on Jefferson, and he’s likely to throw the ball or away or maybe throw it to one of your guys.
Ole Miss rarely attempted to pressure Jefferson but did on the last play of the game, and the Razorbacks’ failed two-point conversion wasn’t even close.
MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will try to pressure Jefferson.
If Arnett is successful Jefferson will not be.
Passing, though, will be a secondary consideration for Arkansas.
The Bulldogs must first continue to play fast and physical with their front seven and slow down the Razorbacks’ run game.
Will Rogers won’t set an SEC record every time out, but he has to be efficient every time to give State a chance.
Arkansas will be better against the pass and better in the red zone than Kentucky.
The Bulldogs will score enough, play good defense and maybe block a field goal. That’s been done before.
Prediction: Mississippi State 29, Arkansas 27
The Beat Guys: Katz, Arkansas; Krajisnik, MSU
Recipe of the Week
Boston Butt Burnt Ends
The Content: Brine – 1 cup sugar, 1 cup your favorite BBQ spice. Glaze – 2 cups BBQ sauce, 3 tbsp butter, 2 tbsp honey, 2 tbsp brown sugar.
The Process: Trim bottom layer of fat from Boston Butt. Cut into 1 ½ inch pieces. Soak overnight in the brine. Smoke at 250 for three hours. Remove from smoker. Combine remaining ingredients into the glaze. Add pieces and glaze mixture to foil pan. Cover the foil pan, and return to the smoker for 60-90 minutes at 200-225 degrees. Remove the foil, and cook for an additional 15 minutes.
This makes every piece of that Boston Butt the piece that people reach for when they make a sandwich.
Our Standings
Overall
Stefan Krajisnik 42-22, Parrish Alford 41-23, Michael Katz 37-27
Last Week
PA 8-1, Stefan 7-2, Michael 5-4
This week
Auburn at Texas A&M
Alford: A&M
Katz: A&M
Krajisnik: A&M
Tennessee at Kentucky
Alford: Kentucky
Katz: Tennessee
Krajisnik: Kentucky
Florida at South Carolina
Alford: Florida
Katz: Florida
Krajisnik: Florida
LSU at Alabama
Alford: Alabama
Katz: Alabama
Krajisnik: Alabama
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Alford: Oklahoma State
Katz: West Virginia
Krajisnik: Oklahoma State
Michigan State at Purdue
Alford: Michigan State
Katz: Purdue
Krajisnik: Michigan State
Penn State at Maryland
Alford: Penn State
Katz: Penn State
Krajisnik: Penn State