OXFORD – Chris Jans is still new to the in-state rivalry, but he’s off to a good start with a regular season sweep.
Kermit Davis has been at it a long time and has worn both sets of colors.
Jans led Mississippi State to a 69-61 overtime win against Ole Miss Saturday at SBJ Pavilion which was sparsely populated from the home team perspective.
The fact that the basketball Rebels are now 6-26 in their last 32 SEC games plus baseball being played beyond tip-off helps fans make decisions.
The Bulldogs, with a lot on the line, survived more than they dominated. Ole Miss made State look bad at times – as it has many opponents before – but not the most important times.
State had won five straight before a mid-week loss to Kentucky. The Bulldogs needed to get back on track and surely didn’t need a loss to Ole Miss to weigh down their No. 44 Net Ranking.
"This game could have went either way," Jans said. "That starts with Kermit Davis. He's a heck of a basketball coach. If you don't have that kind of leadership and that kind of ability you can lose a team when it's going that direction."
In spite of hard play Ole Miss in a few weeks may find itself where State was a year ago in college basketball’s circle of life – looking to revive fan interest.
The only way to do that is to find your way to the NCAA Tournament.
Davis did that in 2019, his first season at Ole Miss. He’s been close to a bid one time in three seasons since, but the lows have been really low.
Getting to the NCAA Tournament is the reason Jans was hired.
State, like Ole Miss, hasn’t been since 2019.
Jans’ last three New Mexico State teams made the Big Dance. It would have been a four-dance streak had there been a 2020 tournament. New Mexico State was 25-6, 16-0 in the Western Athletic Conference that season.
Davis had a similarly impressive resume at his mid-major, Middle Tennessee State, before being hired at Ole Miss.
While the hiring people want to see their names firmly entrenched in those March Madness brackets there are no guarantees.
Jans is hot right now, but so was Davis in Year 1.
Before Jans State went the route of the experienced head coach from a high major, a broadcaster in between.
Ben Howland was at UCLA for 10 years and made the NCAA Tournament (those words again) seven times in his last nine seasons.
His sin was not making the Final Four enough.
But Howland, with all his experience at the highest level, couldn’t make State a consistent NCAA Tournament team.
There are no guarantees, and there’s a finite number of ways to fix the problem.
The goal is not unreasonable. If you don’t pursue it you’re sending the wrong message to players and those who would invest in basketball.
So you keep trying, whether that’s a veteran head coach, the mid-majors’ rising star or the hot young major college assistant.
Maybe Mississippi State has found a long-term answer in Chris Jans.
His players had the answers at crunch time Saturday.