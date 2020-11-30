STARKVILLE – Sophomore guard D.J. Stewart had a career game as he helped lead Mississippi State to its first win of the season on Monday night.
Mississippi State beat Texas State, 68-51, in the home opener at the Humphrey Coliseum for the Bulldogs (1-2). Stewart, who entered the game averaging a team-best 16 points per game, scored a career-high 23 points and was 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
“I feel like that I waited my turn to get to the point where I am now,” Stewart said of his scoring this season. “I put in a lot of hard work and I feel like God is blessing me and the hard work is paying off.”
Mississippi State has suffered through some scoring woes early this season, and that did not change in the first half of play on Monday. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for the first three minutes and only scored 16 points in the first 13 minutes of the game.
The Bulldogs found themselves down 18-16 with just under seven minutes left in the first half before Stewart and forward Tolu Smith scored four points each down the stretch to push MSU ahead, 26-24, at halftime.
Mississippi State’s offense found some rhythm in the second half. Texas State (2-1) tied the game, 26-26, but MSU then went on a 24-6 run over eight minutes of game time to take a commanding 18-point lead, 50-32.
During that stretch, Stewart scored eight points and hit two 3-pointers, while Jalen Johnson hit two 3-pointers off the bench and Quinten Post scored five points. Also during that stretch, the MSU defense forced three turnovers and held Texas State to 1 of 8 shooting.
“I thought that we did a really good job defensively in the second half,” head coach Ben Howland said. “Better than the first half in terms of staying in front of the basketball. They only shot 28% in the second half so much better there.”
MSU kept the pressure on and eventually took a 28-point lead late in the game. Smith was the second-leading scorer with 12 points, while Post added nine points and Javian Davis scored seven.
Mississippi State will be back in action on Friday at home against North Texas at 7 p.m.
When the Bulldogs take the court, Howland is hopeful that Iverson Molinar is able to suit up and play. He is currently dealing with COVID-19 and missed the first three games of the season.