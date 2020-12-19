BATON ROUGE, La. • COVID-19 restrictions can take away from the college football experience, but Ole Miss players say it won’t take away from their mission at Tiger Stadium.
The defending national champions have struggled but are coming off their biggest win of the season as the Rebels visit to try and extend a regular season-ending win streak to four games.
“That changed everything,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “You could see their energy in the postgame. They played extremely hard.”
Ole Miss (4-4) hasn’t beaten LSU (4-5) since the Rebels won 38-17 in Oxford in 2015. Ole Miss last won in Tiger Stadium in 2008.
There were a lot more people in the stands then.
Ole Miss players say they expect fight from the Tigers and that fewer people in the historically rowdy stands will have only minimal impact.
“It will help us out more so we can communicate on the O-line. It will help us out that there’s not 100,000 people there,” offensive tackle Royce Newman said.
Communication and play-calling or obvious benefits. Beyond that most players tend to dial out crowd noise even in the biggest stadiums.
“I soak up everything before the game. Once the game starts I’m locked in,” defensive end Ryder Anderson said. “It could be a packed house, and I don’t hear too much going on.”
Freshman quarterback Max Johnson is expected to make his second LSU start. He is the replacement for another freshman, bigger and athletic T.J. Finley, who was the replacement for former Mississippi Gulf Coast star Myles Brennan.
Brennan had the unenviable task of replacing last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow. Brennan’s season ended when he was injured against Missouri in Week 3.
Johnson completed less than 60 percent of his passes against Florida but made some other big throws, three for touchdowns. Most important for a true freshman, he had no turnovers.
He was banged up in the game and missed some practice this week.
Another key for the Tigers in their upset of Florida was turnovers. They forced three including two interceptions of Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, a Heisman candidate.
One of those was returned 68 yards for a touchdown by freshman cornerback Eli Ricks.
LSU defensive backs have eight interceptions on the season.
Corral on target
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has completed 73 percent of his passes for 2,744 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Six interceptions came in the Arkansas game. Corral hasn’t thrown a pick during the Rebels win streak. That’s 102-straight attempts.
Kiffin said he doesn’t expect to see wounded, wobbly Tigers this weekend.
A mental mistake by Florida defensive back Marco Wilson – who picked up the shoe of an LSU player and threw it downfield to help LSU get into range for a game-winning field goal – could be a mental boost for the Tigers.
“The (Florida) guy doesn’t throw a shoe, and you’re probably talking about a whole different deal,” Kiffin said. “I think that re-energized them. It would have been a lot harder (for LSU) if you lose that game. You go back to whatever losing streak they’d been on. I’m sure that gave them a bunch of energy, and they want to finish strong.”