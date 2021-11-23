Football fandom often has a short memory.
Former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen might shout an amen if Internet searches lead him here.
He was fired at Florida on Sunday, not a full season removed from leading the Gators to the SEC championship game.
On the surface former MSU AD Scott Stricklin, now at Florida, fired a coach who had won 10 games, then 11, then won the division.
There were three access bowls and two top-10 finishes.
It was not a bad three-year worksheet, but now Mullen is free to watch the Egg Bowl, whose winner sometimes determines his sleep patterns.
Coach firings are rarely about wins and losses alone. Keep that in mind when weighing results and reality as it relates to Florida’s sudden vacancy.
Results and reality should be weighed carefully, particularly Saturday’s games, when considering this week’s Egg Bowl. Ole Miss and MSU kick off Thursday night at 6:30 in Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville.
The Bulldogs laid waste to Tennessee State quickly in a 55-10 win. Ole Miss won 31-17 but should have had an easier time with Vanderbilt.
A lot of factors go into scheduling. The games don’t always fall where you want them, but having an FCS opponent before a short week against your rival is as good as it could possibly be.
The bigger question for the Bulldogs is will their defense play like it did the second half against Auburn or like it did the six quarters prior?
The usually stingy MSU run defense gave up 202 yards at Arkansas then 120 in the first half at Auburn. They began to turn things in the second quarter.
If the Rebels can run, it will really open up their offense.
Ole Miss would have run for more than 144 yards against Vanderbilt had the Rebels’ defense been able to get off the field.
It could not.
Ole Miss ran only 65 plays. It averaged 7.2 yards per play. Had the Rebels run another 12 plays, their average, they might have had two or three more touchdowns.
More importantly, they’d likely have been in rhythm.
For Ole Miss, it wasn’t only about not having the ball. The Rebels didn’t convert on rare third-quarter opportunities, one of them a three-and-out.
The Vanderbilt game fell between an emotional win over Texas A&M and the Egg Bowl. Had it been any other opponent it would have been called a trap game.
The Rebels, like the Bulldogs, have some defensive questions.
The unit has been improved but for three-straight weeks opponents have done their best work in the second half.
The bottom line is both of these teams have had hiccups here and there but have done good things on both sides of the ball.
That’s why the ingredients for a great game are in place.
And that’s the memory to keep in mind.