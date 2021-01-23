Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team welcomed in a five-star transfer on Saturday afternoon.
Jalen Green, a junior defensive back from the University of Texas and a former five-star prospect, signed with Mississippi State. Green was rated the No. 47 player and No. 6 CB in the 2018 class according to 247Sports.
He is enrolling into classes for the spring semester and will be available to practice in the spring.
Green played in 30 games and started eight games for the Longhorns over the last three years. He recorded 46 tackles, three tackles for loss, seven pass break ups and one interception.
Green will join a talented cornerback room that stars sophomore Martin Emerson Jr. and freshmen Emmanuel Forbes and Esaias Furdge.
Emerson Jr. was named the No. 64 ranked player in college football in 2020 by Pro Football Focus earlier this week while Forbes was named a freshman All-American by numerous outlets.
The MSU secondary has also gained some returnees in safeties C.J. Morgan and Fred Peters. Both announced they will return for the 2021 season after missing most or all of the 2020 season due to injuries.