If you were shaking your head late Sunday morning and saying the College Football Playoff committee got it wrong, well, they actually got it right.
Two-loss teams – including Alabama – were shunned, and TCU, widely considered to be in great peril should it lose the Big 12 Conference championship game, didn’t move a spot.
There was buzz that championship weekend upheaval – and there was plenty of that with TCU and Southern Cal both losing – would get Alabama back into national championship contention.
It did not.
Apparently that buzz did not reach the selection committee.
The Final Four of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State is consistent with the very mission statement that appears on The College Football Playoff’s website:
“The selection committee ranks the teams based on the members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field, using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable.”
Obviously the committee was impressed with TCU’s on-field performance as the Horned Frogs went through the entire regular season with no losses compared to Alabama’s two.
TCU got tripped up in the conference championship game. Alabama didn’t play the extra game.
TCU’s one-loss finish comes against a schedule ranked No. 13 by Jeff Sagarin, the guru of computer rankings for college teams since before the 3 1/2-inch floppy. Alabama’s schedule is ranked No. 31.
No. 4 seed Ohio State has the No. 44-ranked schedule, but here the committee doubled down on the on-field competition – No. 1 in its listed criteria – as the Buckeyes have just one loss.
No. 5 Alabama’s consolation prize is that it’s the committee’s highest-ranked two-loss team, even ahead of a Power Five conference champion in Clemson at No. 7.
In NASCAR terms that most people in Alabama will understand, being fifth in the CFP rankings is like being the first loser.
The arguments of what would happen if Alabama and TCU played have no merit based on the committee’s mission statement. Personally, I don’t think an Alabama-TCU game would end well for TCU, but that’s not the point.
We didn’t like the Bowl Championship Series computer formula for determining championship game participants, so we created the committee and added the human element.
If you went strictly by the overall ratings of Sagarin – whose formula was part of the BCS process – the top four would be Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan.
The committee at its inception established its own criteria and stuck to it.
The good news is expansion is coming in 2024, a 12-team field that would have included both Ole Miss and Mississippi State in 2014 and Ole Miss in 2015. Think about that: the locals in a football playoff for the national championship.
The human element guarantees the selection process will always end in an argument, but so did the BCS.
Humans just like to argue. At least soon we’ll be arguing about the 12th spot and not the fourth.
