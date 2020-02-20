De’Santo Rollins, the lone interior defensive line signee for Ole Miss, was not bothered by the Rebels’ pursuit of other recruits at his position.
In fact, he pursued them himself.
Rollins tried to convince Memphis Briarcrest prospect Omari Thomas, who eventually signed with Tennessee, to sign with Ole Miss.
He worked unsuccessfully to get in touch with George County star McKinnley Jackson and spoke to a defensive line prospect in a Baton Rouge suburb.
Rollins, listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds and rated as a three-star recruit on the 247Sports composite list, played at Natchez Trinity before moving to Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge, where he registered more than 100 tackles over his final two seasons.
He committed to former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke last June.
Asking others to join him at Ole Miss felt natural for Rollins even after Luke and most of his staff were let go days before the early signing period began.
“I definitely had other options but not only did I commit to the coaches as a football player I committed to the school. I really loved the atmosphere of the school and felt like that would be a place to be even if they didn’t have a football team.”
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin continued to pursue defensive tackle recruits as well but found no takers.
The Rebels are losing productive tackles Benito Jones and Josiah Coatney from last year’s roster.
Assistant coach Wilson Love and a handful of in-flux members of Luke’s staff visited Rollins shortly after Kiffin was hired.
Co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge and defensive line coach Deke Adams have since been in touch with Rollins.
As Ole Miss gets ready for spring practice on March 15 it’s possible some players could change positions, perhaps 6-5, 331-pound defensive end LeDarrius Cox.
Patrick Lucas, another young player, was getting some time in the middle of the line before he tore his Achilles at Alabama.
Both are redshirt freshmen.
Kiffin has said he’ll continue to try to shape his roster with transfer help if he sees players who could be eligible immediately and would be a good fit.
Former defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre told Rollins, who will report to Ole Miss for the first summer session, to be ready to compete for early playing time.
He doesn’t feel that anything has changed.
“I commit myself to my technique, my get-off, and I’ve got good hands,” Rollins said. “I feel like I’m in a good situation. There’s a lot of young talent on the team. It’s good that I get to go in and compete with other defensive linemen.”